Microsoft’s highly anticipated product refresh for 2023 has finally concluded and there were several notable surprises. Firstly, the Surface Pro 10 was nowhere in sight, secondly, the Surface Hub 3 with smart rotation for portrait mode, and finally, we’re getting the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Let’s focus on the latter and find out if this is a worthwhile upgrade for you.

Given the abovementioned details, there are rumors that the company might no longer release a Surface Pro in the future. However, others believe it just opted to skip a generation to probably develop more upgrades and features beyond what its flagship 2-in-1 has previously offered. It seems they’re also showcasing just how versatile the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is.

If you’re wondering about the target market for this device, Microsoft states it’s a highly capable productivity platform that can streamline the tasks of engineers and artists. Depending on the configuration you choose, it can also handle some light to moderate gaming with its choices of GPUs. However, it’s worth noting that unlike its competitors buyers need to fork over extra for the Slim Pen 2.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – like it says – is a combination of the brand’s Surface Laptop and Surface Studio all-in-one workstation. Therefore, the portability and functionality are its key selling points here. We’re looking at a 14.4” PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400 x 1600 and 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s presented in a 3:2 aspect ratio and protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

If you absolutely need a top-of-the-line spec sheet, Microsoft provides an excellent selection of components to build a powerhouse. To get the most out of your Surface Laptop Studio 2, prepare to shell out some big bucks. It will then ship with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H with an Intel Gen3 Movidius 3700VC VPU AI Accelerator, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with 8 GB GDDR6 vRAM, 64 GB of RAM, and a 2 TB Gen 4 SSD.

Images courtesy of Microsoft