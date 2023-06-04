To the surprise of consumers and tech pundits, Meta officially announced a price increase for the Quest 2 VR headset in 2022. Given that the model has been on the market for nearly two years, the move was received poorly. Nevertheless, the sequel is officially on the way as the Quest 3 finally makes its debut.

After the manufacturer unveiled its flagship model – the Quest Pro – last year, many speculated that a standalone version was due to follow shortly. If you are one of the early adopters of Meta’s most powerful piece of hardware, then it’s best you skip their latest offering.

On the other hand, the Quest 3’s standalone capability is an excellent selling point potential buyers should carefully consider. Similar to its predecessor, this new VR headset will pack a battery, but we have yet to learn about the capacity. Another interesting aspect that could sway your opinion is the overall redesign.

To improve its ergonomics and portability, Meta has reportedly slimmed down the body by 40 percent. Furthermore, the revamped Touch Plus controllers are sleeker and are purportedly more responsive. The Quest 3 is also shipping with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon chipset optimized for VR applications and gaming.

These tweaks are necessary since the VR headset is outfitted with an array of sensors to support mixed-reality experiences. Higher-resolution displays should make every session as immersive as the real thing. Enhanced spatial audio support places you in the middle of all the action.

“Get ready for jaw-dropping VR and breakthrough Meta Reality that lets you blend virtual elements into the physical world around you,” writes Meta. The Quest 3 is slated to drop in time for the holiday shopping season. We believe it’s a worthwhile purchase for those who still own the first-generation Quest.

Images courtesy of Meta