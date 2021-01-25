As men, in years gone by, using grooming products would not stretch much further than soap, a bi-daily shower, some toothpaste, and possibly the best shaving creams for men but times have certainly changed over the years. We’re now becoming almost as obsessed about how we look like as a gender as much as most women do!

Being rough, rugged, and as manly as possible used to get us by with the women but now we’re stuck in their world wondering what is the best men’s moisturizer or best anti-aging wrinkle creams for men. Twenty years ago, we would not even be considering putting something on our lips that in any shape or form would look like we were applying lipstick!

That said, secretly we all enjoy pampering ourselves and making sure we look our best no matter what most of us will say in public. Lip balm is just another product that not only has obvious benefits to prevent and remedy dry and chapped lips but will also moisturize, nourish them, and even have them tasting fresh and clean.

So, interested to know what the best lip balms there are for men on the market right now? Then start puckering up those lips and get reading through this list of our twenty favorites.

Top Picks