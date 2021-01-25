BEST LIP BALM
1
As good as any other lip balm for men to kick off our list is the Androceuticals Advanced Lip Protection SPF 30 Balm from MenScience. Designed to prevent your lips from experience chapping or sunburn, when applied frequently when exposed to the weather, your lips will remain hydrated and moisturized.
While this lip balm may seem expensive compared to cheaper products found in the grocery stores, you definitely get what you pay for as this easily outperforms all of them. Unflavored and unscented, at least you can also still claim to be more of a man than those that like fresh and minty tastes as part of their lip balm!
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.3oz/8.5g
2
There’s been a lot of fanfare and anticipation in recent months after it was first revealed that Chanel would be releasing their first ever makeup line for men called Boy de Chanel. Well, in that line are three products, one a lip balm, a foundation, and an eyebrow pencil.
I bet you cannot guess which one it is that we’re going to be talking about? That’s right, the lip balm, and while it’s expensive as you might expect, it’s definitely one of the best that we tried on this list.
Very expensive in comparison to most on our list but you have to remember that this is Chanel after all. They don’t mess about when it comes to any of their products and this is why we can confidently say that this is our premium choice of lip balm for men.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.15oz
3
We have to say that in terms of taste, this the Bourbon Lip Balm offers up something cooler than the coolest aviator glasses for men would look on Tom Cruise. Now you can get through the day not only knowing that your lips are in good hands with this effective lip balm but that you’ll also be able to sup on the fantastic flavor of bourbon whiskey without even getting drunk!
Apart from the obvious plus regarding the taste of this men’s lip balm, we actually found it to be among the best on our list. It moisturizes well, glides on easily, and leaves your lips feeling smooth and refreshed.
Specs
- Flavor Bourbon
- Size 0.15oz
4
We’re not sure about the rest of you but there are definitely some Brazilians females that we wouldn’t mind kissing. This Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuac Lip Butter provides a super smooth and silky feel to your lips once applied and we think that most of you will approve of the scent which is not too overbearing.
Are their better lip balms on this list in our opinion, possibly but the best lip balms will always come down to personal preference. We found this one to be more than adequate if not a little expensive but judging by the many lip balm reviews, we have read, this one certainly has many admirers.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.21oz
5
Definitely among the best in terms of value for money, this 4-Pack of the Rugged & Dapper Lip Balm for Men is definitely worth a look. Made from 100% natural ingredients and with a tasty yet not overpowering flavor, these four sticks will protect your lips for up to a year combined.
Made in the USA, this lip balm also proudly states that it’s gluten-free, non-toxic, and cruelty-free. When you throw all of that together there is not much more to say than that this is a great value for money lip balm that doesn’t sacrifice on performance.
Specs
- Flavor Eucalyptus Mint
- Size 0.15oz
6
If you’re looking for the best chapstick for dry lips, you could do a lot worse than giving Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Lip Balm for a Men a try. This will not give you the shine that standard lip balms will and will not overpower you in scent or flavor either.
What it will do, is give you long-lasting protection from dry and chaffing lips, a matte finish that will not look like you’re wearing lipstick, and a stick that will last you a good few months of use. Throw in a decent price and you have a lip balm that might just be the one that you’ve been looking for.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.15oz
7
Nobody likes chaffed, dry and flaky lips in the summer or winter months but fortunately, there are numerous lip balms that can make life so much easier. This one is one such lip balm we liked it because it didn’t leave a shine that might appeal to the opposite sex or likewise, had an overbearing flavor.
The price might seem a little expensive for a single lip balm but you should also consider that you’re getting about double the amount as it’s not in stick form like many others. This provides 0.5 fluid ounces of its highly effective lip balm which is two and sometimes even three times the quantity of others.
8
We have Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm as our ‘Budget Choice’ but it was also extremely close to being our ‘Editor’s Choice’ as well. This really is one of the best Chapstick’s for men even if you were to discount the price but add that in and you’re getting exceptional value for money.
You get four sticks of this lip balm for the price, it’s made from natural ingredients, and it always gives your lips a soft and nourished feel no matter whether its windy, cold, or hot outside.
Specs
- Flavor Peppermint
- Size 0.15oz
9
If you’re looking for a lip balm that will ensure you always have soft lips, will not leave a shine, and will improve the smell of your breath, then you need not look further than this one from Anthony.
Delivering SPF 25 sun protection, this lip balm comes with its own applicator and has earned rave reviews because of its flavor and the fact that it can last for many hours after each application. This is a fairly expensive lip balm compared to others on our list we’re confident that once you try it, you’ll be sold on just how effective it is.
10
Completely organic, this Sun Protection Lip Balm from HURRAW! Is another that’s worth your consideration. Affordably priced and made in the USA, this popular lip balm glides onto your lips smoothly, is completely clear, and offers SPF 15.
Furthermore, you have to admire their stance when it comes to animals. Their lip balm is cruelty-free which means that no ingredients from animals are used and all testing is done on humans. Additionally, because all of the ingredients are plant-based, this lip balm is also ideal for vegans.
Specs
- Flavor Tangerine
- Size 0.15oz
11
Right, we know what your first question is and no, this brand is nothing to do with the popular actor of the same name. However, he might wish it was his line as it’s easily one of the best around right now.
This lip balm contains natural ingredients such as the highly effective green tea, shea butter, and vitamin E and these each combine well to protect your lips from getting too dry and chapping. Additionally, the Intense Therapy Lip Balm from Jack Black also offers strong UVA and UVB protection for those of you that spend a lot of time out in the sun.
Specs
- Flavor Natural Mint/Shea Butter
- Size 0.25oz
12
As men, the last thing we want is for our lip balm to give off a shiny look. This never does our masculinity any good and this is why it’s better to stick to no shine lip balms like this one from Brickell.
Natural and organic, this lip balm has been designed purely for men and is made from effective natural ingredients such as beeswax, olive oil, and vitamin E. Sold around the world in more than 20 countries, this is a popular brand and one that just has to be tried.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.15oz
13
Morphine Lips is another extremely popular lip balm for men and women and not just because of its moisturizing quality that will prevent dry lips and cracking but also because it’s designed to enhance kissing.
You heard it right, Morphine Lips likes to create an electric reaction between both men and women when kissing and they have a range of lip balms that promise to do just that. This pack comes with two different lip balms, one is Pure Morphine while the other is their original flavor.
Specs
- Flavor Original/Lemon Mint
- Size 0.15oz
14
Not all lip balms are sold in a tube which will either please you or annoy you depending on how convenient you want it to be. This one is sold in a tin which requires you to apply it with your fingertips but while that might not suit all of you, the actual lip balm itself just has to be tried.
This stuff has a scent to die for first and foremost and as for how your lips will feel? Super soft and extremely moisturized. There are two tins in the pack that you get here but each tin could easily last a good six months each even with heavy use, so that’s a year’s worth right there.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.8oz
15
There are not many bigger names in skincare than Nivea and this twin pack of their lip balm is not only extremely effective but also priced affordably as well. Ideal at keeping your lips protected and nourished no matter the weather conditions and with SPF6 which will give them protection from UV rays, this lip balm certainly brings value for money.
Additionally, each use will keep your lips feeling supple and smooth for many hours meaning that a single tube will last you months.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.17oz
16
Want to get your lady well in the mood for some bedroom action? Then there is only one lip balm for men that you should be thinking about getting. Designed to create the perfect kiss that will leave the girl of your dreams trembling at the knees, this might just be the best money that you’ve ever spent.
Why kissing is the ultimate selling angle here, this lip balm does also do what others do as well. Made from 100% natural materials, your lips will never feel more nourished and moisturized than when you’re using this highly effective lip balm.
Specs
- Flavor Original - Numbing
- Size 0.15oz
17
Sure, some of you might balk at the price of this lip balm but believe it or not, there are many more out there that make this look like a cheap grocery store chapstick. On top of that, in terms of quality and performance, you’re getting a product that is well worth the investment.
Made in the USA, this lip balm not only helps to moisturize your lips, protect them, and give them a smooth feel but it will also help to prevent the signs of aging and shield the lips from UV from the sun.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.3oz
18
There is nothing worse than lips that are dry, start cracking, and which can eventually lead to sores. That’s why that even the manliest of men these days are starting to go down the route of using chapsticks or men’s lip balms.
Another that we found to be very effective, affordable, and of good size is that of this offering from L’Occitane. Organic and full of natural ingredients such as shea butter, you can finally say hello to well nourished and looked after lips.
Specs
- Flavor Unflavored
- Size 0.4oz
19
Packed with numerous ingredients that work together to keep your lips moisturized and protected such as aloe and vitamin E, this ChaptStick Lip Moisturizer pack of three will keep your lips feeling hydrated for up to eight hours after each application.
Easy to apply, this ChapStick glides on effortlessly and will leave them soft to the touch while also providing SPF 12 UVB protection from the sun. Available in two different flavors in original or Green Apple and in packs of three, you’re not only getting value for money but plenty of choices as well.
Specs
- Flavor Original
- Size 0.15oz
20
Come on admit it, who first read that as Dr. Boner’s? Or is it just us with immature minds? Anyhow, Dr. Bronner’s is actually a very prominent and popular brand of soap makers that goes way back to 1948. They pride themselves in creating organic products while even ensuring that their packaging is made from recycled goods.
As for their product here, you get four different flavored lip balms for men that will each moisturize, hydrate, and protect your lips for hours throughout the day. Being USDA-certified organic will also be a big plus for many of you.
Specs
- Flavor Naked, Lemon Lime, Orange Ginger
- Size 0.15oz
Lip Balm vs Chapstick
Ahh, the well-known and well-contested debate of Lip Balm vs Chapstick and which is better! Well, it’s a very close-run battle, one that’s almost too close to call in fact as they’re essentially the same thing.
Chapstick, as many of you will know, is nothing more than a popular brand of lip balm. In much the same way as we use the Hoover brand name for our vacuum cleaners, Kleenex to label all tissues, and Durex to describe…well, you know, Chapstick has had the same affect for lip balms.
So, there you go, the winner of which is the Lip Balm vs Chapstick battle is neither of them.
Pucker Up!
So, there you have it, the 20 best lip balm for dry lips and chapping that money can buy – in our opinion at least. Cheap lip balms found down the local drugstores might seem decent enough but we can assure you that once you have tried a ‘good’ product like those listed above, you’ll never go back to applying that worthless gunk on your lips again.
After all, would you use a cheap and nasty cologne and expect to net yourself a stunner? Then don’t expect to skimp on your lip balm and expect to have soft, kissable and well-nourished lips. That said if you have grabbed yourself a stunner with cheap cologne, more respect to you!
Anyhow, while you’re here and in the mood for some male grooming products, why not stay a little longer and check out some of our other lists such as the best men’s body wash and best beard balm/waxes for men?