Are you interested in an international getaway anytime soon? Have you already decided on an itinerary? The season is perfect for exciting adventures, and we’re always ready to lend a hand. If it were up to us, popular destinations for such types of escapades would be somewhere in close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea. It just so happens that the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca, is now open.

The resort is located in the Balearic Islands, Spain, and is “set against the stunning backdrop of Puerto Portals.” Likewise, framing the establishment are pine forests of Costa d’en Blanes. Accommodations are spread across 131 rooms. Take your pick between the Garden View, Sea View, Deluxe Garden View, Deluxe Sea View, and Mandarin Sea View.

If the standard setup is not to your liking, Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca, also offers curated options. These include Casitas, Suites, Signature Suites, and Connecting/Family. Since vacations are a way for people to enjoy a well-deserved break from their daily grind, a fine selection of wellness spaces and treatments is available as well.

Among these are cold plunges, sensory showers, hydromassages, aromatherapy, massage therapy, and so much more. For the folks who prefer to maintain their active lifestyles, they can access the outdoor pools with scenic views, fitness center, and indulge in a wide range of recreational activities on or off the hotel grounds.

Your journey wouldn’t be complete without sampling the local cuisine. At the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca, there are six world-class restaurants with a spectacular selection to delight your taste buds. Headed by the likes of celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Dani Garcia, expect a menu that’s nothing short of exceptional.

Images courtesy of Mandarin Oriental