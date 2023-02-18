Not all electric conversions are the same. Depending on the donor vehicle and the team behind its build, it can showcase what is possible with the currently available technology. So far, the notable ones we’ve recently featured include the TPC x Nissan Sunny LEAF Truck Project, Everrati Defender/Range Rover, and Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell AE86. Lunaz, meanwhile, presents a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental.

The last time we heard from the group based was back in 2022 when it unveiled the Country. It was a classic Range Rover battery-electric restomod that can output 360 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. This luxury coupe they are working on right now is supposedly just one of four 1961 Bentley S2 Continental that is still in remarkable condition.

Details as to who is the current owner of the example and where it was sourced are under wraps. However, what really matters is the request to have Lunaz electrify the elegant vintage two-door. As with any conversion job, out goes the original 6.2-liter V8. In its place is a modular in-house green powertrain.

According to the British group, it is capable of 395 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. This allows the 1961 Bentley S2 Continental to zip to 62 mph from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds. To ensure it meets today’s performance standards, the rebuild includes a selection of modern upgrades.

Among those on the list are lever arm dampers and adjustable coil-spring suspension systems. The 1961 Bentley S2 Continental also sports a fresh paint job and new upholstery for its cabin. To further elevate the elegance of the cockpit, Lunaz also incorporates wood elements for the door panels, dashboard, and more.

Images courtesy of Lunaz