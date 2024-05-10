LEGO’s appeal is global with a huge lineup of sets geared for builders of all ages. While most of us look like adults on the outside, we honestly never outgrow our love for toys. Therefore, this means all the kits in the Danish toymaker’s catalog are fair game. Automotive enthusiasts are in for a treat once again as the Speed Champions series launches the Mercedes-AMG G 63 & Mercedes-AMG SL 63.

We rarely see the company bundle two buildable scale models in one package, which is reason enough to grab this combo while it’s still fresh from the factory. Given most licenses awarded by these types of collaborative endeavors are time-sensitive, they might be discontinued after only one production run.

Hence, if you can afford to splurge on a LEGO kit that’s right up your alley like the Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & Mercedes-AMG SL 63, go for it! This release comes hot on the heels of the 1,642-piece Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance.

Whoever came up with SKU#76924 knows exactly what vehicles best represent the German marque’s high-performance subsidiary. Both are equally iconic in their respective segments and make a fine addition to any display case, desk, or shelf. There are 808 pieces in total — enough to recreate detailed replicas.

To sweeten the deal LEGO includes two driver minifigures decked with Mercedes-Benz apparel. “Each collectible car model features design details from the real-life versions, including front grilles, hoods, wheels, interior features and the famous Mercedes livery,” reads the product page.

The Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & Mercedes-AMG SL 63 are presented in black and yellow, respectively. We would love to see LEGO consider Technic versions of these two. Make sure to check out the other kits sold under the Speed Champions label to find your favorite cars.

Images courtesy of LEGO