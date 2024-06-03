Since hints of a new game system in active development first surfaced, Nintendo die-hards have vigilantly waited for any hint of an official announcement. So far, the latest rumors claim the company has pushed back the launch to 2025, but a reveal might still be in the cards this year. However, what greeted eager fans was LEGO’s Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 instead.

If the Japanese gaming group does unveil the follow-up to the ridiculously successful Switch before the holidays, many people are guaranteed to go wild. Judging by the extremely positive reception of the Danish toymaker’s Super Mario sets, it was only a matter of time before another first-party franchise was due for the LEGO treatment.

The long-running RPG series exclusive to Nintendo’s platforms already has a huge following. Therefore, when the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 finally ships out, expect the first batch to sell out almost immediately. Perhaps there are other official kits in The Legend of Zelda collection in development right now.

SKU number 77092 is tagged for adults, yet it won’t stop fans across all age groups from its purchase. After all, Nintendo is known and lauded for its family-friendly games. There are 2,500 pieces in the box to build two versions based on Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time. We’ve played both and believe LEGO made the right call here.

As described by the product page, “It includes curated items from the games, such as the Ocarina of Time, the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword and other detailed elements. There’s also a collectible adventure hero minifigure of Princess Zelda and 3 minifigure versions of Link. The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 is due to drop in September.

Images courtesy of LEGO