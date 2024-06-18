For aftermarket Porsche customizations, restorations, and modifications, there are several shops that come highly recommended. As for the number of examples delivered in a year, it varies from one group to the other. The output depends on the availability of donor vehicles and the level of personalization requested. Making the headlines is Lanzante with its Porsche TAG Turbo.

This mechanical masterpiece is exclusively limited to 14 and is on a built-to-order basis. It means clients are likely hardcore aficionados of the German marque or motorsport in general. The British team behind the build guarantees outstanding attention to detail, which ensures each Porsche TAG Turbo flaunts accurate aesthetics lifted from the vehicle that inspired this project.

For some of you who might be in the dark, Lanzante pays tribute to McLaren’s bold decision to outfit a Porsche 930 with a twin-turbo mill developed for Formula 1. The mule helped iron out the kinks which eventually led to driver championship titles in the mid-’80s. These victories turned Alain Prost and Niki Lauda into household names in the scene.

Lanzante intends to embody that spirit with the Porsche TAG Turbo albeit with some contemporary enhancements. For weight reduction, some elements are fabricated out of carbon fiber to shed approximately 950 lbs. off the donor platform, Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is sourced from Formula 1 race cars from the ’80s.

Each engine undergoes extensive tuning and rework in the hands of Cosworth, which is then certified by McLaren’s engineers. Output is around 625 horsepower — enough to push the Porsche TAG Turbo to around 200 mph. Lanzante scheduled the official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Images courtesy of Lanzante