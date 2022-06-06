This charming, red-trimmed Lake Placid home on 42 Chipmunk Lane is too good a twofer to miss out on. It not only comes with an expansive, fully furnished floor space. It only has a complimentary high-end electric Duffy 21 electric boat.

Colleen Holmes of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid listed the property for $5.5 million. That’s a steal if you count all the luxuries it contains. These include a floor space of over 2,800 square feet and huge floor-to-ceiling windows for expansive views of the natural scenery. Renovated in 2016, the house also has cozy fireplaces, hickory flooring, and fully-furnished bedrooms, kitchen, dining, and lounging areas.

Among all the rooms, the master bedroom is the most extravagant. It spans the entire second level and has its own walk-in closet, a private balcony with a fire pit, and offers mountain views. Best of all, the main suite has a skylight above the bed for impressive views of the night sky.

Moreover, this Lake Placid home has a main deck geared for entertainment. It has a built-in sound system, 180-degree views of the lake and the Adirondack Mountains, and a gas hookup for grilling. Down below is the garage, so to speak. There are three water bays with motorized boat lifts and two slips. It also has a full bathroom, a large covered deck, and a heated changing room. Here, future owners will find the complimentary luxury Duffy 21 electric boat.

This Lake Placid home is built from the water up into a dramatic 3-story helical foyer so each space really brings the outdoors in. It’s just a walking distance of the Whiteface Club & Resort, Lake Placid Lodge, and the Jackrabbit Trail. Buyers will also get the new guest house that comes with two bedrooms, two kitchens, and two baths.

Images courtesy of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid