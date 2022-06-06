This charming, red-trimmed Lake Placid home on 42 Chipmunk Lane is too good a twofer to miss out on. It not only comes with an expansive, fully furnished floor space. It only has a complimentary high-end electric Duffy 21 electric boat.
Colleen Holmes of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid listed the property for $5.5 million. That’s a steal if you count all the luxuries it contains. These include a floor space of over 2,800 square feet and huge floor-to-ceiling windows for expansive views of the natural scenery. Renovated in 2016, the house also has cozy fireplaces, hickory flooring, and fully-furnished bedrooms, kitchen, dining, and lounging areas.
Among all the rooms, the master bedroom is the most extravagant. It spans the entire second level and has its own walk-in closet, a private balcony with a fire pit, and offers mountain views. Best of all, the main suite has a skylight above the bed for impressive views of the night sky.
Moreover, this Lake Placid home has a main deck geared for entertainment. It has a built-in sound system, 180-degree views of the lake and the Adirondack Mountains, and a gas hookup for grilling. Down below is the garage, so to speak. There are three water bays with motorized boat lifts and two slips. It also has a full bathroom, a large covered deck, and a heated changing room. Here, future owners will find the complimentary luxury Duffy 21 electric boat.
This Lake Placid home is built from the water up into a dramatic 3-story helical foyer so each space really brings the outdoors in. It’s just a walking distance of the Whiteface Club & Resort, Lake Placid Lodge, and the Jackrabbit Trail. Buyers will also get the new guest house that comes with two bedrooms, two kitchens, and two baths.Check It Out
Images courtesy of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid