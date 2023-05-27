The 25-acre La Casa de Fe, located at 2721 Old Decatur Rd., Texas, is a 9600 sq. ft. modern Spanish-style mansion that boasts not just beautiful scenery set against the backdrop of a sprawling estate. Its selling point is the 5,000-square-foot hangar and a helipad.

Built in 2017, this $14.3 million property has a tastefully appointed interior and luxurious modern amenities throughout. The main manse is characterized by reclaimed redwood floors, a hand-painted staircase, arched windows, and glazed walls. It hosts five bedrooms including a massive primary suit with an expansive bathroom that overlooks the grasslands outside.

The La Casa de Fe also has a modern contemporary kitchen equipped with not just one but six ovens. It has a mini theater, two balconies and one has a fireplace and retractable awning. Aside from the hangar and helipad, another impressive offering in this estate is the 3000 sq. ft. two-bedroom pool house that opens to a resort-style pool-spa area. Then there’s the one-bedroom Parisian guest villa known as “A Walk in Paris” and it’s equipped with a fitness room and a private patio.

Elsewhere on the grounds, there’s a sports court where you can play tennis, basketball, and pickleball. There’s also a barn ideal for storing horses, RVs, and boats, a driving range, a chef-inspired outdoor kitchen, solar panels, a chicken coop, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas. The La Casa de Fe even has a 5,000-gallon holding tank that allows the property to operate off-grid or during power outages such as during Texas’s huge power outage in 2021.

Images courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty