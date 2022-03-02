The abundance of top-tier properties you can find on the real estate market these days can be staggering. Anything from condominiums, mansions, cabins, and others are just a call or internet search away. On the other hand, when clients are after something extraordinarily unique, then maybe this $15 million Los Angeles home owned by Kat Von D fits the bill.

For those who have always dreamt of living in a gothic mansion, this is it. The former reality TV star is apparently moving her family to Indiana. “We just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day,” read her Instagram post.

According to the listing, this gated celebrity home is on 357 Lorraine Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90020. The estate is approximately 26,966 square feet (0.62 acres), while the residence is12,565 square feet. Kat Von D originally got it $6.5 million and may have just revamped everything to fit her exquisite taste.

Inside, this 11-bedroom abode, it feels like a trip back in time as the décor looks straight out of the past. What snaps you back into reality are the modern lighting, amenities, and others more within. The mansion may be old but Kat Von D ensures creature comforts are top-notch.

Also, there are eight and a half bathrooms, which should be more than enough when you have guests staying over. The volumes span three floors. There’s even a living space that doubles as a theater with a stage and footlights. In True Kat Von D fashion, the pool is in the color red and is surrounded by manicured gardens.

Images courtesy of Realtor.Com