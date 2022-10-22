It’s that time of the year to refresh your wardrobe and gear. The season calls for a change of outfits to match the cooler temperatures. As for your footwear, unless you’re a regular fixture in the great outdoors, a stylish pair of sneakers should be enough. To help hook you up, we have the Karhu Fusion 2.0.

Available in several striking colorways, you can pick one that fits your tastes. We have it in Pigeon/June Bug, Bright White/Foggy Dew, and Blue Fog/Jet Black. There are more available from the brand, but these are the ones you can directly order from Huckberry right now.

The product page says, “the Fusion 2.0 is a salute to the original Kahru ‘Fusion’ model from 1996 when it was the top running shoe in the collection.” These days, there’s a healthy market for nostalgia, which is why many companies are bringing back older silhouettes with modern updates.

Show off the retro profile, but with newer materials and construction. As with any upgrade, expect excellent comfort and performance ready for your day-to-day urban adventures. The upper uses mesh fabric for breathability with suede leather panels and overlays to form a distinct look.

Reflective synthetic lace loops keep you visible at night when you’re out for a jog or a stroll. The Fusion 2.0 comes with rope laces to adjust the fit accordingly. A mesh tongue features the branding and model name of the sneakers.

Meanwhile, a reflective heel pull tab with the Karhu signature makes it easy to slip on and off. The cushioning on the inner lining and footbed is awesome. The Fusion 2.0 sports a speckled midsole and a treaded rubber outsole. The texture offers great traction so you can run and walk with confidence.

Images courtesy of Karhu