Not all of you might have heard of a French-Emirati marque named Jannarelly. To be honest, this automaker might have flown under the radar for a lot of motoring enthusiasts. Now, in a bid to streamline its design, production, and maybe cater to even more international markets, the company announces a partnership. Likewise, they are confirming the development of the Design-2.

As the name tells us, this will be a second-generation take on their sleek and classy Design-1. The original was a sporty roadster packing a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Nissan V6 engine (sourced from a 350Z). Moreover, it delivers 321 horsepower with 274 lb-ft of torque. It is available in three trims: Trackday, Lifestyle, and Touring.

Meanwhile, for the sequel and all of its future models, they are working with Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT). Headed by Paolo Garella of Pininfarina fame, the Italian vehicular design and engineering outfit will oversee the operations moving forward.

With several exceptional creations already under its belt, it’s thrilling to see what they do with the Design-2. The team’s previous accomplishments include the Aspark Owl EV, a modern take on the Lancia Stratos, the Apollo Intensa Emozione, and SCG003 for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaue, to name a few.

There’s even talk that aside from the Design-2, the partnership will also explore electrification. “This new collaboration represents a unique opportunity to combine and magnify our respective strengths to build some truly unique sports cars,” said company co-founder Anthony Jannarelly.

“At a time when sports cars are becoming increasingly reliant on computers, sensors and software, we as enthusiasts fully appreciate the back-to-basics approach that Jannarelly took to build a pure driver’s car,” according to Garella. Let’s hope they share more about the Design-2 and other forthcoming projects.

Images courtesy of Jannarelly