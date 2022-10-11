Are you a globe trotter and an adventure enthusiast? If you like traveling, staying outdoors for a long time, being a camper, and being a nomad, then you must know the importance of a portable power station. It is not only a convenient piece of equipment but also at times your lifesaver in the great outdoors. Hence, it is important to invest in a high-quality and safe power station.

When it comes to an outdoor charging power station, no one does it better than Jackery. With an objective to be a sustainable global company that provides powerful yet eco-friendly power station innovations and charging solutions, Jackery has designed and manufactured some of the world’s best power storage and discharge systems. Their goal is to provide high-quality power solutions and redefine the use of clean energy for outdoor living. Playing a major role in the fight against climate change, Jackery solar power generators are not only useful for outdoor and off-grid living, but also for home usage during a power outage and in the event of natural disasters.

DEAL:

Jackery is offering huge discounts on various products including power stations, solar panels, and more. The deal starts on October 11 and ends on October 12, 2022. Please note that this mega deal is open for just two days. You can buy the products from Amazon US or the official Jackery website. So let’s check out some of the best deals under the sale.

1 Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Bundle:

(Explorer 2000 Pro + 2 x SolarSaga 200W)

Retail Price: $3599 Discount Price: $2519 (30% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

This 2160Wh portable power station can simultaneously power multiple devices. The ultimate power beast comes with the fastest solar recharging capacity ever for Jackery. It can power almost all household appliances including a coffee maker, electric grill, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc., and outdoor gadgets and machines like pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. Whether you are experiencing a power failure at home or are camping out in the woods, you can always find an uninterrupted power supply with Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro.

Capacity and Power:

2,160 Wh capacity

2,200W AC power

4,400W peak power

Jackery’s fastest solar recharging

Power Station:

Multiple charging options perfect for off-grid use

Fully charge under 2.5 hours with 6 SolarSaga 200W solar panels

Fully charge within 2 hours via AC wall outlet

Can also be charged using a carport.

Safety:

First-rate lithium power station houses two chips for dual power station protection

Four temperature core detectors, guarantee a perfect balance of safe and reliable charging

Design:

Simple and easy to operate

Start with a push of a button

Input and output display screens

Various on-screen features

Fault code indicator and low power station indicator

Other Features:

Noise level under 53dB – ensuring a quiet and peaceful charging

Low noise level is essential for safety in the outdoors

Emits no toxic gases and causes no harm to the environment.

Supports pass-through charging

You can charge your power station with essential devices still plugged in thus you can charge on the go quickly and conveniently

3-year warranty on regular purchases, plus an additional 2-year extension on your warranty when ordering from the Official Website

2 Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Bundle:

(Explorer 1000 Pro + 2 x SolarSaga 80W)

Retail Price: $1597 Discount Price: $1437 (10% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

1002Wh capacity

1000Wat output power

Usage:

Excellent for off-grid living and power outages

Charge your gadgets like phones, iPads, laptops, drones, refrigerators, coffee machines etc

Power Station:

Multiple charging options perfect for off-grid use

Fully charge under 1.8 hours with 4 SolarSaga 200W solar panels

80W solar panel with IP68 certified waterproof rating

Fully charge within 1.8 hours via AC wall outlet

Can also be charged using a carport.

Safety:

Pure sine wave inverter

Delivers stable power for safety

Integrated power station system to monitor and protect the power station

Design:

Simple and easy set up in under 60 seconds

Foldable handle makes it easy to carry and transport

Lightweight and highly portable design

LED light with three brightness modes

LCD screen with charge/discharge data and power station life status for safety and ease of use.

Dual 100W PD design

Other Features:

Noise level under 46dB – ensuring a quiet and peaceful charging

Low noise level is important for safety in the outdoors

Emits no toxic gases and causes no harm to the environment

Supports pass-through charging

You can charge your power station with essential devices still plugged in thus you can charge on the go quickly and conveniently

3 Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Bundle:

(Explorer 1000 + 1 x SolarSaga 100W)

Retail Price: $1649 Discount Price: $1099 (34% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

1002Wh capacity

1000Wat output power

Usage:

Excellent for road trips, camping trips, RV, and other adventures

Charge your gadgets like phones, iPads, laptops, drones, refrigerators, coffee machines etc

Power Station:

Multiple charging options perfect for off-grid use

Charge easily and quickly using solar power or a wall outlet or a carport.

Safety:

Pure sine wave inverter

Delivers stable power for safety

Design:

Simple and easy set up in under 60 seconds

Handle makes it easy to carry and transport

Lightweight and highly portable design

3 x Pure sine wave AC outlets, 2 x USB -C, 1 x QC 3.0

LCD screen with charge/discharge data and power station life status

Other Features:

Low noise level – ensuring a quiet and peaceful charging

Emits no toxic gases and causes no harm to the environment

Supports pass-through charging

You can charge your power station with essential devices still plugged in thus you can charge on the go quickly and conveniently

4 Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

Retail Price: $1099 Discount Price: $769.3 (30% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

1002Wh capacity

1000Wat output power

Usage:

Excellent for road trips, camping trips, RV, and other adventures

Charge your gadgets like phones, iPads, laptops, drones, refrigerators, coffee machines etc

Power Station:

Multiple charging options perfect for off-grid use

Charge easily and quickly using solar power or a wall outlet or a carport.

Safety:

Pure sine wave inverter

Delivers stable power for safety

Design:

Simple and easy set up in under 60 seconds

Handle makes it easy to carry and transport

Lightweight and highly portable design

3 x Pure sine wave AC outlets, 2 x USB -C, 1 x QC 3.0

LCD screen with charge/discharge data and power station life status

Other Features: