Are you a globe trotter and an adventure enthusiast? If you like traveling, staying outdoors for a long time, being a camper, and being a nomad, then you must know the importance of a portable power station. It is not only a convenient piece of equipment but also at times your lifesaver in the great outdoors. Hence, it is important to invest in a high-quality and safe power station. 

When it comes to an outdoor charging power station, no one does it better than Jackery. With an objective to be a sustainable global company that provides powerful yet eco-friendly power station innovations and charging solutions, Jackery has designed and manufactured some of the world’s best power storage and discharge systems. Their goal is to provide high-quality power solutions and redefine the use of clean energy for outdoor living. Playing a major role in the fight against climate change, Jackery solar power generators are not only useful for outdoor and off-grid living, but also for home usage during a power outage and in the event of natural disasters. 

DEAL:

Jackery is offering huge discounts on various products including power stations, solar panels, and more. The deal starts on October 11 and ends on October 12, 2022. Please note that this mega deal is open for just two days. You can buy the products from Amazon US or the official Jackery website. So let’s check out some of the best deals under the sale. 

1 Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Bundle:

(Explorer 2000 Pro + 2 x SolarSaga 200W)

Retail Price: $3599      Discount Price: $2519   (30% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

This 2160Wh portable power station can simultaneously power multiple devices. The ultimate power beast comes with the fastest solar recharging capacity ever for Jackery. It can power almost all household appliances including a coffee maker, electric grill, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc., and outdoor gadgets and machines like pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. Whether you are experiencing a power failure at home or are camping out in the woods, you can always find an uninterrupted power supply with Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro. 

Capacity and Power:

Power Station:

Safety:

Design:

Other Features:

2 Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Bundle:

(Explorer 1000 Pro + 2 x SolarSaga 80W)

Retail Price: $1597      Discount Price: $1437   (10% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

Usage:

Power Station:

Safety:

Design:

Other Features:

3 Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Bundle:

(Explorer 1000 + 1 x SolarSaga 100W)

Retail Price: $1649      Discount Price: $1099   (34% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Bundle @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

Usage:

Power Station:

Safety:

Design:

Other Features:

4 Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

Retail Price: $1099      Discount Price: $769.3   (30% Discount )

WHERE TO BUY

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station @Amazon or @Official website

Capacity and Power:

Usage:

Power Station:

Safety:

Design:

Other Features: