Jackery, a global company with over 2 million unit sales, is a pioneer in the solar generator industry and well known for its range of power generators including portable power stations, solar generators, and accessories. With a mission to provide sustainable and green energy outdoors, today Jackery is considered a leader in the field of solar energy.

Starting its journey with the world’s first lithium portable power series called Explorers, today a decade later, the brand has established itself as an industry leader with its Solar generators and power stations.

Given that Jackery uses the best quality batteries and components in its portable generators, its products warrant a premium price too. However, with Jackery celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, it’s offering the BIGGEST DISCOUNTS on most of its product range at its huge Black Friday campaign.

So, if you are looking to get a portable generator, this would be the BEST time to get one!

Jackery is offering huge discounts on its bestsellers like the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, Solar Generator 1000 Pro, and even the cheaper Explorer 300.

How To Grab the Best Discounts on Jackery Products at Black Friday 2022

Jackery is offering early bird discounts to its customers for even bigger savings on Black Friday Deals. All you have to do is Subscribe to their mailing list between November 10 to November 23, and you’ll get a chance to win coupons offering up to 90% OFF on Jackery products during the Black Friday sale!

Win Prizes totaling $250,000 In The Biggest Black Friday Contest From Jackery

Jackery is also joining hands with its partner Black Series to host a massive Jackery’s ‘Crazy Monday’ contest offering prizes totaling $250,000 at 14:30 PM (PST), November 28th! Orders placed during the Black Friday Sales will get a chance to enter the unmissable contest to win Camper Trailers of Black Series, Cash Back Opportunities for your Jackery orders (placed during the Black Friday Sales), and many more amazing prizes!

In addition to these amazing contests and up to 90% discount coupons, Jackery will be discounting some of its Best Seller products giving up to $1,080 OFF on products like the Solar Generator 2000 Pro. Please note that the Black Friday Sale starts on 24 November and ends on 28 November 2022.

So let’s check out the Best Jackery Products with Biggest Discount at the Black Friday & 10th Anniversary Sale this year!

BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON JACKERY PRODUCTS

The ULTIMATE DEAL – Save $1,080

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

(Explorer 2000 PRO + 2x SolarSaga 200W)

DEAL

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary and the Black Friday Sale, Jackery is giving its biggest discount ever on its No.1 product the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro. Under this deal, the solar generator which generally retails for $3,599 will be available at a heavily discounted price of $2,519 only. This means you get to save a whopping $1,080 on the most powerful Jackery product.

PRODUCT DETAILS

One of the most famous and powerful devices ever made by Jackery, the Solar Generator 2000 PRO is an all-in-one solution for all your energy problems. Whether you want an indoor generator to power your home appliances or an outdoor power station to keep your machines and necessary gadgets running, the 2000 PRO can meet all your needs. It can power almost all household appliances including a coffee maker, electric grill, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc., and outdoor gadgets and machines like pellet smokers, mini coolers, e-bikes, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more

The highlight feature of 2000 Pro is its advanced solar recharging technology, which is the fastest charging technology devised by Jackery. You can fully charge your 2000Pro in just 2.5 hours, by using just six Solar Saga 200W solar panels. The Solar Saga solar panels are Jackerys signature creations made with monocrystalline solar cells and fitted with adjustable stands that maximize charging efficiency and make the most use of solar power. The solar panels are lightweight and portable, making them easy to carry and install at your convenience

KEY FEATURES:

2160 Wh battery capacity

2200W AC power and 4400W peak power

Jackery’s fastest solar recharging technology

Multiple charging options: Solar, AC, Car Port

8 Outlets: 3 x AC, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C, and 1 x DC

Ultra Quiet Generator – Noise level under 53dB

Portable design with a handle

Input and output display screens

Fault code indicator and low battery indicator

Get the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO at $2,519 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 – Save $550 (Explorer 1000 + 2 x SolarSaga 100W)

DEAL

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 + 2 x 100W Solar Saga solar panels which generally retail for $1,649 can be bought for a heavily discounted price of $1,099 only. This means you save $550 on this deal.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Compared to the 2000 Pro, the solar generator 1000 is cheaper and more portable. The device is relatively lighter and can be used for long travels and outdoor adventures. It is perfect for family camping trips, road trips, RVs, and other outings.

Solar Generator 1000 comes with 1002Wh(46.4Ah) lithium battery capacity and 1000W Rated Power and 2000W Surge Power. It can simultaneously charge multiple devices and can quickly recharge itself using solar power.

KEY FEATURES

Charge your gadgets like phones, iPads, laptops, drones, refrigerators, coffee machines, etc

Charge easily and quickly using solar power or a wall outlet or a carport.

Pure sine wave inverter

Delivers stable power for safety

3 x Pure sine wave AC outlets, 2 x USB -C , 1 x QC 3.0

LCD screen with charge/discharge data and battery life status

Get the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 (bundle) at $1099 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station – Save $329.70

DEAL

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station which generally retails for $1,099 can be bought at a heavily discounted price of $769.30 only. This means you save $329.70 on this deal.

PRODUCT DETAILS

It is perfect for family camping trips, road trips, RVs, and other outings. Solar Generator 1000 comes with 1002Wh(46.4Ah) lithium battery capacity and 1000W Rated Power and 2000W Surge Power. It can simultaneously charge multiple devices and can quickly recharge itself using solar power. The device comes with two USB-Cs, two USBs, one DC car port & three pure sine wave AC outlets. It can be used to power your cameras, computers, communication devices, CPAP, electric grill etc.

KEY FEATURES

1002Wh(46.4Ah) battery capacity

1000W continuous and 2000W surge power

Multiple Output Ports

LCD screen with charge/discharge data

Get the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station at $769.30 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station – Save $509.70

DEAL

The Explorer 1500 portable power station which generally retails for $1,699 can be bought at a heavily discounted price of $1,189.30 only. This means you save $509.70 on this deal.

PRODUCT DETAILS

This device is perfect for devices, power tools, and even larger appliances such as electric stoves, electric microwave ovens, air-conditioners, and refrigerators. Phones, appliances, and other devices can all be plugged into the Jackery Explorer 1500 simultaneously. Perfect for someone who wants a powerful solar generator that can power your outdoor camping equipment and indoor home appliances, without being too heavy on the pocket.

KEY FEATURES

1800 wattage and the 1534Wh capacity

Power 7 devices simultaneously

One Button design

Charge up to 80% in 4 hours with solar panels (to be purchased separately)

Get the Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station at $1189.30 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro – Save $160 (Explorer 1000 Pro + 2 x SolarSaga 80W)

DEAL

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro which generally retails for $1,597 can be bought at a heavily discounted price of $1,437 only. This means you save $160 on this deal.

PRODUCT DETAILS

The Solar Generator 1000 Pro model is three times faster and quicker to recharge as compared to the 1000 model. It just takes 1.8 hours to fully charge the device with 4pcs of Solar Saga 200W. This device comes with a foldable handle which is great for storage and transportation and has a relative very long lifespan of 1000 charge cycles. It comes with 2 USB-C & 2 100W PD ports, that deliver steady power for essentials such as phones, iPads, laptops, drones, etc.

KEY FEATURES

1002Wh capacity and 1000Wat output power

80W solar panel with IP68 certified waterproof rating

Fully charge within 1.8 hours via AC wall outlet or solar panels

Can also be charged using a carport

LED light with three brightness modes

LCD screen with charge/discharge dataDual 100W PD design

Get the Jackery Explorer 1000 PRO bundle at $1437 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station – Save $90

DEAL

The Explorer 300 portable power station which generally retails for $299.99 will be available at a heavily discounted price of $209.99 only. This means you save $90 on this deal.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Compared to other heavy-duty generators, this is one of the cheapest and most portable. The device is ideal for short camping trips and power outages because of its compact size and functionality. It can power small appliances and charge up to six smart devices at once. It is perfect for power outages and short weekend trips and treks.

KEY FEATURES

293Wh power capacity

5 Hours to Full Recharge

Recharge using, wall charger, solar panel, carport etc

2 x AC outputs 60W PD USB-C, QC3.0 USB-A, USB port & 12V carport

Get the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station at $209.99 @Amazon, @Jackery.com

JACKERY OFFERS PORTABLE AND GREEN ENERGY FOR TRAVEL ENTHUSIASTS

The 21st-century world is not the same as before. Today, political borders and geographical boundaries cannot contain humans from exploring new territories and expanding their horizons. Travel is now not just for a select few, but a journey adopted by many to escape from the daily pressure of an urban lifestyle.

Whether you are a digital nomad, an adventure enthusiast, a nature lover, a globe trotter, or a simple family camper, spending your time outdoors in nature has become a way of life. However, the modern educated individual not only wants to be in nature but also tries to find sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to enjoy his time outdoors.

And Jackery is one such green brand that helps you to power your outdoor adventures with green and sustainable energy.

There’s a reason why Jackery products are known worldwide. The brand has a wide range of products ranging from something small and lightweight as Solar Generator 160 which can be used for indoor and outdoor charging of small electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, etc to the green power beast the Solar generator 2000 Pro which can be used to power not only all your household appliances but also outdoor machines like pellet smokers, mini coolers, bikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. Whether you are suffering from a power failure at home or are camping out in the woods, you can always find an uninterrupted power supply with Jackery Solar Generator.

Alas, your power station is not only an important energy solution but at times your lifesaver in the outdoors. Hence, it is important to invest in good quality and safe batteries. And when it comes to outdoor charging batteries, no one does it better than Jackery.

DON’T FORGET – You can get EARLY ACCESS to Jackery’s Black Friday Deals and Contest by subscribing to their mailing list! The unmissable contest gives you a chance to win Camper Trailers of Black Series, Cash Back Opportunities for your Jackery orders (placed during the Black Friday Sales), and many other amazing prizes that are worth totaling a staggering $250,000!!

Get all details regarding the event from this dedicated Black Friday page on Jackery.