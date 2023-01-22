Do you count yourself as one of the many who struggle with stress, sleep problems, and pain? Firstly, we should seek help from healthcare professionals to rule out any underlying issues that could lead to serious complications if left untreated. With that out of the way, we can start to consider other alternative forms of treatment. Meanwhile, with the surging popularity of CBD for the treatment of a range of conditions, Infusionz introduces its Delta 9 THC Gummies.

These gummies are available in two flavors: Watermelon Zkittlez and Blue Dream Berry. The CBD treats are made of full spectrum CBD that contains all the beneficial compounds users can expect. Also, another point to note is that the company only sources their hemp ingredients from farms located in the states of Colorado and Oregon. If you are new to CBD, Infusionz even shares some awesome tips to help you along the way. Here are some common questions people have about CBD and Delta 9!

Are These Legal?

According to Infusionz, their products meet applicable legislation regarding CBD in all states. This means you won’t run into any red tape if you want to sample what they have to offer. Regulations require that there should be no more than 0.3% Delta9 THC. Hence, the Delta 9 THC Gummies are formulated to only pack 0.03% Delta9 THC.

Use code GEAR to take advantage of the 15% discount and free shipping available only for our readers!

Shop Now

What Is Delta 9 All About?

Assuming this is your first dive into the world of CBD and THC, we believe it’s best to share some insights as to what it’s all about. The psychoactive effect (high) users get from marijuana primarily comes from Delta 9 or tetrahydrocannabinol. Aside from the usual intoxicative effects Delta 9 THC brings to the table, studies show it also aids in pain management, anxiety, sleep, and so much more. Hence, the cannabinoid may improve the overall quality of life of those who take it.

What Are The Formulation, Nutrition Facts, And User Reviews?

A bottle of Delta 9 THC Gummies holds 30 pieces. Each serving holds 25 mg of full spectrum CBD and 5 mg of THC 9. Infusionz says it’s “the perfect balance” as per bottle equates to 750 mg of full spectrum CBD and 150 mg of THC 9. Moreover, the company assures buyers that everything is sourced from “legally-certified hemp plants.”

The serving size is one gummy which contains 15 calories, zero fat, zero sodium, zero protein, 3 grams of total carbs, and only 2 mg of sugars. This means those watching their intake of sweets can also enjoy its benefits. As of this writing, Infusionz’s Delta 9 THC Gummies product page shows 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 87 reviews. Most folks love the flavor as well as the potency which helps them relax and sleep.

Conclusion

Those in the market for other types of edibles to get their daily fix of CBD and THC, Infusionz has a wide range of products. These include topicals, oil tinctures, and edibles. The Delta 9 THC Gummies are the latest addition to their growing lineup and are a must-try for all enthusiasts out there. Grab some now and use code GEAR to take advantage of the 15% discount and free shipping available only for our readers!

Shop Now