Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, changes in the legislation regarding the medical and recreational use of cannabis have led to a wave of remarkably unique products. Whether you’re a newbie or a longtime enthusiast, IndaCloud is eager to cater to our needs. Users who demand the strongest there is should check out the brand’s Super Blunt collection.

Presented in three amazing flavors, take your pick from NOTORIOUS BACKWOODS, ICE CREAM, and GRAPEASAURUS REX. For those eager to sample the trio, now’s the best time to do so. IndaCloud is promoting a special bundle with one of each for a crazy 45% discount. Furthermore, they’ll ship them out for free as well. This offer is a wonderful opportunity nobody should miss out on so don’t hesitate and order now.

The Lowdown On The Super Blunts

Proper dosing is crucial to avoid an overwhelming high if you’re just starting out. Over time, our body develops a tolerance and that’s when it calls for a stronger dose. There are also many ways to enjoy the effects of cannabis. However, experts note that it all boils down to four fundamental methods: oral, sublingual, topical, and inhalation. The Super Blunt is for the folks who side with the latter.

The classic process is still by far the widespread way to ingest the magical compounds and IndaCloud knows it. Therefore, the team behind the scenes have developed the Super Blunt as their most powerful yet federally legal product that you can purchase. All natural and containing, dispensary-grade THC, treat yourself to a premium experience money can buy.

Just to give you guys an idea of what you’re in for, here’s what the product page says. “These Super Blunts are massive and very potent, we strongly recommend sharing with friends or smoking this over multiple sessions. This will get you extremely high. Start with 1-2 puffs and wait 15-20 minutes to feel the effects before smoking more.”

Anatomy Of The Super Blunt

In addition to the overview of what these bring to the table, IndaCloud likewise provides a breakdown of what a Super Blunt contains. They’re certainly not kidding when it comes to strength here. As we mentioned before, each 3-gram blunt holds dispensary-grade Delta 9 THC + THC-O distillate, followed by a small batch AAAA premium CBD flower, cold sifted CBG kief, natural terpenes, live resin, and all held together by an organic hemp wrap. As you can see, this is a thing of beauty!

It’s All About Personal Taste

Some of you might still be on the fence as to what each variant of the Super Blunt entails. It’s a fact that discerning individuals prefer the original characteristics of the strain they love to smoke. Nevertheless, IndaCloud also acknowledges the rest who are open to trying something different. Just look at the insane range of flavors vape e-liquids come in! The Super Blunts, on the other hand, keep it modest yet exceptional with only three creatively curated options.

First up is the NOTORIOUS BACKWOODS which is an Indica strain that delivers notes of a cigar with a light sweetness. Next, we have the GRAPEASAURUS REX – a Sativa with delicate undertones of pine and a refreshing fruity sweetness of grape. Then there’s the ICE CREAM, which is an ideal treat for fans of the frozen dessert of its namesake. Take the plunge and grab the special bundle for an out-of-this-world experience.

Our Wrapup

Over the years, studies have shown the benefits of cannabis on people who deal with anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy, insomnia, and other medical conditions. The fact that numerous countries are now gradually decriminalizing and even legalizing it hints at an exciting future for products integrating its compounds.

Aside from the Super Blunt, make sure to check out IndaCloud’s wide selection of goods. Take your pick from vapes, edibles, prerolls, flowers, concentrates, hemp wraps, and T-shirts. Finally, the special triple bundle is available for a limited time only. Stock up for your stash at home or gift some to your buddies! Just be ready for an awesome time!

Order Now!