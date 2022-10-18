The demand for hiking gear is on the rise this season. Are you one of the many folks who have a trek planned in the coming weeks? If so, double-check your equipment to see if anything needs repair or replacement. Never overlook the essential stuff like footwear and other outdoor apparel. Check out the MOAB 3 Smooth.

These hikers are one of the many collaborations exclusively available from Huckberry. The lifestyle group and retailer of awesome goods for guys is partnering with Merrell for this item. Any seasoned adventurer always knows to go for shoes that provide stability, comfort, and protection. Safety should be the top priority.

As such, if your hiking boots need to retire, why not switch them out for something new? The Moab 3 Smooth features a mixed upper construction of mesh with full-grain leather panels. A GORE-TEX membrane keeps water out but allows for superior breathability to keep your feet fresh.

The tonal colorway features several midfoot overlays with synthetic fabric lace loops. The only contrast to the earthy tones of the Huckberry x Merrell MOAB 3 Smooth is the extra pair of blue shoelaces. To keep dirt and other particles out is a gusseted tongue, while a toe cap adds more protection.

Inside each boot is a Kinetic Fit ADVANCED footbed, while a molded nylon arch shank retains its structure. Meanwhile, Merrell’s Air Cushion in the heel helps with stability and comfort. The addition of its Super Rebound Compound aids in shock absorption. Your MOAB 3 Smooth comes with a non-marking Vibram TC5+ outsole. It’s durable, flexible, grippy, and boasts excellent traction.

Images courtesy of Merrell/Huckberry