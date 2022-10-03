A guide on how to choose the ideal portable power station for your camping, RV travel, fishing, and more.

If you want to enjoy the fresh air outdoors, explore nature, and use any electric devices on the roads, you need a portable power station to get you there. Everyone has different power needs since they have different outdoor activities.

These are the guidelines for helping you to choose a portable power station that can meet your camping power needs.

AC Output Wattage Runs Outdoor devices

The output wattage determines the types of electric devices that you can use during your off-grid holiday. With the rated 2000W huge AC output (surge up to 4000W), the OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator can power 99% of camping gadgets. Moreover, this is also an ideal home backup power source since it can even run heavy-duty home appliances (fridge, TV, air-conditioner, etc.),

Capacity for Longer Operations Outdoors

Secondly, you should consider the power storage capabilities, which can help you to manage your camping time better. The battery capacity tells you how long the power station can keep your electric devices running when you choose a model for your outdoor camping. OUKITEL P2001 portable power station comes with a large 2000Wh capacity. It supports 1-2 days of your outdoor appliance use (mini fridge, projector, drone, etc.) maximum. Moreover, this power station can be a backup for your home appliances (air conditioner, fans, microwave, washer, etc.) for a few hours in the event of a power outage.

Safety for Dynamic Conditions Outdoors

It is essential to choose a safe and reliable power generator in unpredictable and ever-changing conditions outdoors. The P2001 power station is equipped with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS). It can maintain your ideal OUKITEL P2001 user experience. It protects the unit, your devices, and appliances from instances of over-charge, over-discharge, over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and high temperatures. The LiFePO4 batteries are another killer feature since they are able to cycle more than 3500 times (70% of the original capacity) and come with low flammability and is practically non-explosive. Moreover, the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) function can also keep your sensitive and valuable devices (laptop, CPAP, fridge, etc.) operational at all times.

Harness Solar Anywhere Outdoors

Most of the time you can hardly find any power outlet outdoors unless some parks do. It would be a win-win situation if you can charge your power station with solar energy when you are camping outdoors. The OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator is compatible with any solar panels (max 500W, 12V-48V/ 15A) available on the market. Its built-in Maximum Power Point (MPPT) is almost up to 99% efficiency of solar charging. If you are always on the go, the fast charging feature comes in very handy. OUKITEL P2001 charging time is faster than most portable power stations. It charges from 0-100% by a home outlet in less than 1.8 hours.

OUKITEL POWER

Global power solution company OUKITEL launched their very first portable power station in 2019 with the ultimate goal to provide a sustainable power solution for individuals to enjoy renewable energy and continuously keep putting a great effort into portable power supply, solar technology, and smart home backup power systems.