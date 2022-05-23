To see just how much aftermarket outfits love to work on the Defender, all you need to do is search online. The results page will be flooded with all the latest builds based on Land Rover’s most recent models as well as the classics. One project that should appeal to old-school enthusiasts is the Series IIA by HIMALAYA.

For all things related to the iconic British platform, this shop offers a great lineup of in-house bespoke builds. However, those who want to turn their ideas into reality can do so with the help of their team. When it comes to visual presentation, this retains the vintage aesthetics from the donor vehicle’s time.

Don’t let the vintage silhouette fool you as this old-timer welcomes a bunch of upgrades to bring it up to speed. Under the hood of the Series IIA is a capable V6 supplied by GM. Overlanding won’t be an issue here as the engine outputs 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque. The restoration process even makes the interior look brand new.

If you feel that it needs more, HIMALAYA would gladly hook you up with a TDI diesel power plant instead. To make your travels as smooth as possible, the SUV now rides on a modern coil-spring framework. The Series IIA also receives other modifications that will impress its nostalgic owners.

There are custom disc brakes, a heavy-duty suspension package, Defender axles, and a power steering system. It then gets a set of five paint-matched 18” Wolf rims all shod in Goodyear Wrangler MT/R rubber. This is a reminder that we should never judge a book by its cover because this Series IIA will handle off-road adventures like a seasoned pro.

Images courtesy of HIMALAYA