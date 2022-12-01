A pair of durable, lightweight, and comfortable gloves that keeps your digits warm and functional is always handy to have around when the temperature drops. Understandably, you need those that offer sufficient insulation just like the Hestra Axis Glove.

This is a versatile glove perfect for everyday activities. It is also unisex so it is suitable for both men and women. Its interior is mainly composed of polyester while the exterior is a combination of polyester (70%) and PU (30%). This combination gives the gloves a good enough stretch for ample flexibility and hand mobility.

Best of all, it features a pre-curved fit that does not limit hand movements. Instead, it moves with your hand instead of against it. Meanwhile, the interior is from 100% polyester. As for thermal insulation, the Hestra Axis Glove features a lining of PrimaLoft Gold insulation, which is the highest-performing synthetic insulation available. It is characterized by a soft, down-like feel that is breathable and warm.

Moreover, this glove has sewn-in windproof and water-repellant polyamide fabric and an elasticated wrist for easy wear on and off. The good thing is you don’t have to remove these mittens when you want to use your phone because they are touch-screen compatible. They are also machine washable and come in a classic sporty silhouette so they would go well with just about any wardrobe.

The Hestra Axis Glove is perfect for traveling, commuting to work or school, biking, winter leisure activities, and more. They come in three colorways namely Olive, Black, and Beige.

Images courtesy of Hestra Gloves