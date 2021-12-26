If for whatever reason you have always wanted to turn the latest version of the Land Rover Defender into an open-top, Heritage Customs will make it happen. It’s still a bit chilly to drive with the top down, but nobody says you can’t prepare ahead of summer in 2022. They’re calling it the Valiance Convertible and it caters to a certain market.

Overlanding enthusiasts might want to give this some serious thought though. Since Heritage Customs is chopping off the roof, structural integrity in case of a tumble may not be as reliable as before. Everything beyond the B-pillar is likewise no longer there. Still, we believe there are safeguards in place in case that happens.

The Valiance Convertible counts on the new Land Rover Defender’s reliable performance both on and off the road as its core. It just receives a major makeover via a motorized retractable cloth top. There are no working models as of this writing as the images are still just renders for now.

Nonetheless, the company plans to build only five Valiance Convertible units and costs should start at $157,000. Heritage Customs will likely allow clients to make suggestions that will turn their purchases into truly bespoke builds. If they prefer to waive that offer, there are three stylish trims to choose from.

This 4×4 will be available in Côte d’Azur, Solihul Sand, Kokkini Paralia. These tout the colors blue, green, and red, respectively. Each Valiance Convertible option also sports a distinct set of wheels shod in all-terrain rubber. There was no mention of powertrain tweaks so expect a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that produces 518 horsepower with 461 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Heritage Customs