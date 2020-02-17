Go the ethical way in your EDC with the Corkor Front Pocket Wallet. This item lets you “keep up with the trend without killing any animal in the process.” Handcrafted from cork, it is eco-friendly than animal leather or synthetic fabrics.

Don’t let its construction discourage you though. It boasts a slim, durable, and elegant physique that ensures a secure carrier for your cards, money, and more. The middle slot can store up to ten cards plus notes and the quick access front pocket has room for three cards. It features a pull tab for your main card storage. You can even put a small key inside.

Meanwhile, portability is top-notch as it is incredibly light at just 0.53 oz (15 grams) and slim at just 3.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.2″ (100 x 73 x 5 mm). You can barely feel it inside your pocket and it is barely noticeable too.

The Corkor Front Pocket Wallet is a minimalist EDC that offers a smooth and premium feel from its natural fibre. It is soft to the touch yet tough against wear and tear. It is water and abrasion-resistant. This tough carry can survive extreme outdoor adventures including hiking, camping, and more.

By purchasing the Corkor Front Pocket Wallet, you are both preserving animal and human lives. The cork leather used is FSC certified. This means they are obtained without cutting or harming the tree. Only the outer bark of the tree is used and re-harvested once the outer layer replenishes.

The Corkor Front Pocket Wallet comes in six colours to suit your personal taste. It is available in black, blue, red, dark and light brown, and zebra.

Images courtesy of Corkor