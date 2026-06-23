For those who don’t know, Hyundai also offers luxury-tier motoring under its Genesis badge. Its fleet features SUVs, crossovers, shooting brakes, and sedans. If you were hoping for something along the lines of supercars, here’s a bit of good news. It seems that two models are in active development: the Magma GT Concept and the Magma GT3 Concept.

The easiest way to tell these two apart is by the body kit. It’s clear one is the street-legal variant, while the other is a track-only beast. Although both flaunt sleek silhouettes, only the latter comes with an aggressive aero package to denote its competition-ready configuration. Which one appeals to you?

Genesis is promoting the slogan “Athletic Elegance Elevated Through Detail.” Its press release likewise reads, “The GT and GT3 concept explore the full spectrum of what high performance can be through details that align with its purpose and environment.”

A snapshot of the interior reveals an elegant two-seat configuration. So far, the official images only show the Magma GT Concept cockpit. It reveals four separate instrument displays: one in front of the driver and three mounted in the middle of the dashboard.

This is followed by quilted leather upholstery that spans the width of the cabin and extends to the door panels. Orange piping likewise adorn the surfaces, including the upper section wrapped in Alcantara. The Genesis emblem is visible on the steering wheel, while a modest touchscreen infotainment head unit.

Elsewhere, a start/stop push-button occupies a recessed cutout just within reach of the driver. “Optimized for performance, the GT3 Concept features widened tracks, a prominent front splitter, enlarged ducts, and a door-mounted fin to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and cooling,” writes the South Korean carmaker.

Images courtesy of Genesis