With the vast number of pocketable multi-tool designs available in the market, it can be difficult to pick one that best suits your needs. Although you can never have enough of them in your collection, it’s also impractical to bring them all the time. One that contains your most-used tools should suffice, but Gadget On thinks otherwise with its TitanSnap tool deck.

Its modular design allows you to stack all five TC4 titanium magnetic mission cards for one compact carry, or bring only those that you need on the go. Designed for real-life situations, it’s the ideal EDC companion for indoor or outdoor use, or whatever handyman task comes your way.

Each card in the TitanSnap has a specific purpose to prevent overcrowding on a card and allow organized, easy access. The T1 Daily Card packs an amazing 22 functions ideal for opening packages, scraping, cutting cord, tightening/loosening screws, and more. It has hex wrenches, a nail puller, a paracord and wire cutter, and a serrated saw, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the T2 Outdoor Card has a fire starter, knife sharpener, peeler, can opener, wood chipper, and a tent adjuster, to name a few. Then the T3 Fishing Card is ideal for line cutting, fish scaling, bait adjustment, and hook correction. The T4 Tech Card features a Phillips screwdriver, a cable organizer, a SIM ejector, a flathead screwdriver, and more.

Lastly, the T5 Rescue Card is an emergency backup card for measuring, cutting bandages, signaling, and handling unexpected situations. TitanSnap features precision cutouts, drivers, slots, and edges for a seamless operation every time. It’s lightweight and tough for everyday use.

Images courtesy of GADGET ON