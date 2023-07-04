As you all know, moisture and sensitive electronics are not a good mix. Thankfully, smaller devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and other wearables usually come with varying levels of ingress protection. However, larger products such as televisions and audio systems are more difficult to protect from the elements. The Aurora Sun, on the other hand, is designed for outdoor spaces.

Manufactured by Furrion – a company that supplies various markets with products engineered according to their needs. They cater to a wide range of segments such as energy, appliances, and electronics. Most of their wares are used by ships, RVs, hotels, and homes. Meanwhile, the Aurora Sun is listed under their AV entertainment catalog.

The model is perhaps the most robust among their outdoor display lineups. As hinted by the name, this bad boy is built to withstand direct exposure to sunlight, rain, snow, dust, insects, and other hazards that would easily render a regular TV inoperable. Furrion notes it is ideal for exterior living areas such as patios, decks, and yards.

An IP54-rated weatherproof enclosure frames an XtremeShield IK08-rated screen that can purportedly brush off impacts. According to the Furrion, the Aurora Sun can handle temperatures as low as -24 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Humidity levels anywhere between 10% to 90% shouldn’t pose a problem as well.

To keep images visible even in direct sunlight, the screen can output a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. Meanwhile, the RangeXtend external antenna technology ensures a solid wireless connection to your home’s Wi-Fi signal. The Aurora Sun is available in three sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. This 4K UHD-resolution panel even support HDR10 and is best paired with Furrion’s Aurora 2.1 Outdoor Soundbar.

Images courtesy of Furrion