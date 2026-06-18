There is no single mainstream solution for immersive acoustic distribution indoors. Our options range from bookshelf speakers, smart speakers, soundbars, and floorstanding speakers. The brand may not matter to the average listener, but to an audiophile, it does. If you identify as such, Focal offers the new DIVA ALTA UTOPIA for a hassle-free setup and awesome listening experience.

Instead of the usual discreet design we normally find on models with a small physical footprint, this SKU intends to be noticed. Flaunting a striking monolitich form factor with a semi-futuristic aesthetic, this four-way active wireless loudspeaker doubles as a showpiece in any room.

Each unit undergoes hand-assembly in France, and measures 58.27″ x 18.11″ x 24.40″ (HxWxD). Weighing a hefty 285 lbs., constantly moving it around is no joke. Therefore, figure out the best spot to place one or more DIVA ALTA UTOPIA units and leave them there. Regarding presentation, there are five finishes to choose from.

The first two Grey Felt and Ivory Felt, followed by Off White High Gloss, Black High Gloss, and Dune High Gloss. Every enclosure is packing cutting-edge technologies. According to Focal, these include a W membrane. TMD suspension, focus time management, PRISM, and infinite acoustic loading.

Compatible audio formats are WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC, MP3, DSD64, DSD128, OGG, and AAC. Meanwhile, Bluetooth codecs supported are AAC, aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC. Hence, the versatility it brings to the table becomes a huge selling point for curious buyers to consider.

“The DIVA ALTA UTOPIA is the most advanced wireless, active and connected hi-fi speaker ever designed by Focal & Naim. A true all-in-one audio system, it offers spectacular sound reproduction, combining power, precision and emotion,” reads the product description.

Images courtesy of Focal