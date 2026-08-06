What destinations would you choose for a luxury cruise? Popular ones include the Mediterranean, Alaska, Antarctica, and other tropical routes. For a change of scenery, why not consider an itinerary that takes you to the Nile River and top attractions along the way? AmaWaterways is about to add the AmaNubia to its fleet and just in time for tourists to book their tickets this year.

The company currently offers services in various regions, such as Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. According to the press releases, the new vessel is due to hit the waters sometime this fall. At 236 feet from bow to stern, it features 38 staterooms and can accommodate up to 76 guests.

At the same time, 65 crew members will be providing world-class hospitality services during the cruise. All of the AmaNubia’s amenities are spread across five decks, with the main dining establishment — Journey’s Restaurant — located at the liner’s lowest volumes. Head on up to find the reception area and a lounge/bar on the Lotus Deck.

Next, the Lily Deck houses the fitness room and spa. These two will quickly become the favorite spot of gym rats throughout their stay. Nothing beats relaxing wellness treatments after an intense workout. A 240-square-foot atrium is likewise accessible here. The Chef’s Table restaurant, Owner’s Suite, and another atrium of the same size occupy the Jasmine Deck.

Finally, the AmaNubia Sun Deck is where you need to be for a quick dip in the pool. “On a journey of a lifetime, drift past Egyptian temples and tombs that have stood for millennia. As you float the same waters that carried pharaohs, you’ll also meet the people, flavors, and traditions of modern Egypt,” as promoted by AmaWaterways.

Images courtesy of AmaWaterways