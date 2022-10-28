Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket keeps you cozy while looking stylish. It features lightweight insulation for warmth while keeping things breathable and packable.

When the temperature drops, you need to wear something that not only keeps you warm but also makes you look your best. After all, you don’t want to bundle up in layers of clothing and waddle like a duck when you walk. This one here is a great choice for outdoor adventures and even on date nights because of its sleek silhouette and tapered fit.

Plus, Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is designed to keep you dry with a shell built from a hardy and highly water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas. It has diamond quilting throughout the inside and outside and a cozy interior lining made with soft-touch Japanese polyester.

Moreover, it has a lining made from 100% recycled Primaloft insulation that’s lightweight and breathable. This cold-weather gear even comes with storage options for your EDC. It has hidden side hand pockets with button snap closures and a couple of chest pockets. Then it also has a special place for your phone via an interior media drop-in pocket.

Meanwhile, it has Chambray detailing on the collar and the brand’s snap button closure to seal the warmth in. Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket can tackle days out in the field to evenings spent burning rubber on a vintage motorcycle.

Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket comes in different colorways including Black, Dark Forest, Brown with Orange Lining, Grey, and Brown with Grey Lining.

Images courtesy of Huckberry