In Felanitx Mallorca lies one of the oldest inhabited Spanish Finca originally built into a rock face during the 14th century. It has since undergone an ultra-chic renovation and is now on the market for a cool $4,105,344.

The property is rumored to have been the family home of Christopher Columbus where he spent his formative years. Nearly every room has spectacular cave backdrops, most of them sealed and plastered while keeping their incredible form. But not in the living room where the wall is not lined so you really are in a cave with the cool and dry air.

This Finca in Felanitx, Mallorca, 07209 spans just over 9,000 square feet and hosts five bedrooms: two in the main house and three spread across three garden guest houses. The casitas are named after Columbus’ ships Niña, Pinta, and Santa Maria. Elsewhere, there are two swimming pools (one heated), indoor and outdoor cinema areas, a jacuzzi set within an old stone mine, and a working vineyard equipped with wine-making facilities.

Moreover, there are numerous areas for drinking, relaxing, dining, and playing including the game room and an alfresco dining area located at the mouth of the cave. The current owners bought this Finca in Felanitx, Mallorca, 07209, back in 2006. They have since made swanky updates including redesigning the gardens with the help of British journalist-turned-plantsman Stephen. He divided the gardens into ten different planting zones unified by the rock, walls, and wild olives and they feature the Monastery Garden, Mine Garden, Mine, a Rill and Waterfall, and a large “picnic and sundowner” cave. The redesign took 18 months to complete.

Images courtesy of Alice Storrie at Savills