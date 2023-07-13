The Goodwood Festival of Speed is finally underway and after a few teasers/rumors ahead of the occasion, we’re thrilled to see what’s in store for motoring enthusiasts. Ferrari reportedly stole the show when it debuted the latest machine developed by the Prancing Horse’s Special Projects team. The KC23 is a one-off beast the owner wants to show off in public.

According to the Italian marque, their clients who request bespoke builds typically try to keep everything under wraps. This utmost discretion often results in a mind-blowing surprise and a massive boost in publicity whenever an in-house customized ride is spotted in the wild. Or, in the case of the KC23, officially exhibited for the first time — in one of the biggest automotive events in the world.

Ferrari shares that at its core, the supercar touts a race-proven architecture, which also adds a major caveat. It means the engineering and performance specified for this unit make it eligible for track use only. Whoever commissioned this bad boy probably has no plans to rack up some mileage on the streets anyway. Credit for the design goes to Flavio Manzoni and his Centro Stile team.

Despite the futuristic vibe provided by its sleek exterior, active aero package, and avant-garde lighting, the KC23 is not an EV. Details about the total output are yet to be revealed, but it’s powered by the 488 GT3’s twin-turbo V8. With all the hype it generated, Ferrari has likely tuned the mill to generate numbers beyond the standard setup.

The KC23 sports a distinctive Gold Mercury exterior. The four-layer painting process allows the surfaces to create a dazzling display depending on the light and viewpoint. After the stint at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the vehicle will make its way to Maranello as one of the exhibits at the manufacturer’s museum until October 2, 2023.

Images courtesy of Ferrari