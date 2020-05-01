How do you advance your career as a network systems administrator? Naturally, a systems administrator is expected to have detailed knowledge of several technologies, ranging from servers to networks, programming and security. But as a systems administrator, what should your next path be? How can you advance your skills, increase your salary and even keep pace with the changing IT landscape?

In this post, we suggest one of the best ways to upgrade your skills and remain relevant in IT by pursuing the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016 through the Microsoft 70-743 test. Together with these two issues, we will cover the reasons for obtaining this badge and the tips you can utilize to get ready for your Microsoft exam.

So, let’s first delve into the important details of 70-743 assessment.

Overview of Microsoft 70-743 Exam

Perhaps, you are already aware that passing three standalone exams of 70-740, 70-741 and 70-742 qualifies candidates for the MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification. However, there’s a better substitute for them if you have the MCSA badge in Windows Server 2008 or 2012 R2. This substitute is the Microsoft 70-743 exam, which is known as Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2016 and it is the only one test you should pass to keep your skills updated and obtain the badge in Windows Server 2016. This composite test is ideal for candidates looking to showcase their ability in deploying a wide range of features related to Windows Server 2016 infrastructure. In order to qualify for 70-743, you should be knowledgeable about the installation, storage, networking as well as computing in the 2016 version of the Windows Server. Some of the key objectives covered in this test also include Hyper-V implementation, deploying storage solutions, Windows Server installation, and host environments, among the rest.

Now let’s focus on exam 70-743 details.

The Microsoft 70-743 Test Facts

The Microsoft 70-743 exam entails approximately 40-60 questions to be attempted within a maximum of 2 hours. The exam questions may come in several formats including drag and drops, active screen, hot areas, build list, and case studies among many others. The passing score is 700 and all candidates will have to pay an entry assessment fee worth $165 before registering for their test. Because performing well in this exam is a requirement for attaining the said MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification, let’s now shift our focus to the certification details.

What to Know About the MCSA Windows Server 2016 Badge?

It should be mentioned that the MCSA Windows Server 2016 credential focuses on a variety of concepts within the modern Server 2016 domain. Becoming accredited, therefore, is an effective way to market your skills and demonstrate your knowledge to potential hiring managers. So, why is it necessary to update your skills by passing the Microsoft 70-743 exam? Find a few reasons covered below.

Reasons to Become MCSA Windows Server 2016 Certified

Here go the most vivid reasons to achieve the MCSA credential in Windows Server 2016. So, with this badge you can:

1.Enhance Your Professional Value

The new skills gained from the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016imply that you are more knowledgeable and can perform more complex operations within the Windows Server 2016 platform. This enhances your professional value by enabling you to provide dependable solutions in real-world situations.

2.Improve Career Prospects

By becoming Microsoft accredited in the 2016 version of Windows Server, you show that you can assume specific roles within the IT industry. And because your skills are globally recognized by such an IT leader as Microsoft, you have better chances of serving as a network systems administrator or a computer network specialist.

3.Increase Your Salary

With updated knowledge and skills, you can improve your chances of enjoying salary advantages at the workplace. While certifications never equate to success in the industry, you will likely attract higher roles in your company that come with improved wages. For example, according to the research on the Payscale.com, the salary of a network systems administrator is about $60,699 per year while a computer network specialist can earn on average $56,268 yearly.

To become Microsoft accredited and enjoy all these perks, it’s of vital importance to prepare for your test excellently. In the next passage, we will look into the methods you can opt for to launch your exam prep.

How to Prepare for Your 70-743 Assessment

To pass your 70-743 exam easily in your first try, you will need some form of training using the best training resources. Here are a few tips to adopt when studying for your Microsoft 70-743.

Utilize the Instructor-Led Training

This is Microsoft’s classroom training platform that aims to equip candidates with the relevant skills and objectives as covered by the Microsoft 70-743 test. You can enroll for the self-paced training or the instructor-led option to build your knowledge of the Windows Server 2016 domains.

Train with Books

Not all books can be useful when preparing for your MCSA 70-743 assessment but Exam Ref 70-743 Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA: Windows Server 2016revision guide is worth every penny. This guide highlights all the key exam details in a precise manner to help boost your knowledge and give you the upper hand when the exam day finally arrives.

Use the Microsoft Official Practice Test

It’s important to have all the details you will need about the Microsoft 70-743 exam prior to registering for the test. Microsoft website will give you important information about its official practice test which includes 70-743 test objectives covered, and249 questions with detailed explanations.

Make Use of Exam Dumps

To completely master all the exam concepts, it’s necessary to practice on a frequent basis. This is where updated exam dumps from the ExamSnap website come in handy. This provider offers their users free and actual 70-743 exam dumps that can be downloaded instantly after you’ve accessed their page. But if you’d like to be streets ahead of other candidates for this exam, then you are advised to opt for the paid 70-743 Premium Bundle. At just $39.97 you can acquire such items as a collection of previous exam questions and answers verified by IT experts, a training course, and a study guide. In addition, you’ll need to download the VCE Player, to open these dumps. This educational software will create the environment of the real assessment so that you can build up your confidence before taking the real exam.

Bottom Line

Attaining the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016 is an important first step if you want to accelerate your career and serve as a systems administrator or a computer network specialist. And dependable training materials will give your learning journey a huge boost during your Microsoft 70-743 exam prep. The training modalities we have highlighted in this post including the ExamSnapwebsite have been tried and tested by thousands of candidates across the globe. That’s the only reason you should trust them to help you fulfill your learning objectives in your first attempt.