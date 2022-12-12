Display your coveted kicks in style and take them to new heights, literally, with the Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand by Everknown. This display case lets you exhibit sneakers in a manner never seen before through the manipulation of electromagnetic currents.

There are two strong magnets working hand-in-hand to suspend your sneakers in mid-air to create a mesmerizing footwear display. The stand has one magnet while the other is placed inside the heel of your chosen shoe. Once the shoe levitates, a fan blows air out from a small hole in the stand and rotates your kicks endlessly. Meanwhile, a white LED light illuminates the sneaker into an atmosphere of pure light.

However, it’s important to note that the magnet strength depends on the weight of the shoe. Currently, Hypelev can support up to size 15 in US Men and a maximum weight of 1kg. So your Adidas, Nike, or Yeezy will work just great.

Everknown’s Hypelav display stand is pretty straightforward to use. Just plug it in via its accompanying 4.5′ power cord, turn it on, and watch your sneaker levitate. The fan may make a little noise similar to the hum emitted from a laptop cooler or from a MacBook Pro.

The stand measures 19″ long and has a width of 10.5.” It is made from a combination of acrylic, plastic, and copper to make it durable and elegant looking. Its slim design means it doesn’t take up a lot of space so you can line them up for a spectacular footwear exhibit.

Images courtesy of Everknown