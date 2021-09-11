Alfa Romeo may be no longer on the same level as it was years before, but it remains a beloved marque among its fans. Those who ever owned one or still do will sing praises about its handling, performance, and design. Although the future of the brand is still in question, interested buyers should check out the GT Veloce.

This is not a new model but rather a remarkable restomod from Emilia Auto. Seeing as there are still people preferring classic silhouettes, they’re marketing a souped-up icon. The German establishment understands the appeal and thus approaches this build carefully.

Although it retains the old-school beauty, the GT Veloce tells a different story when it comes to what’s under the hood. The shop is taking out the original engine and replacing it with something more formidable. We’re certain it will meet or even exceed the expectations of discerning

For this project, they’re sourcing a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quradrifoglio. Dropping this in is thereby endowing the vehicle with about 500 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Delivering this to all four wheels is an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

We can just imagine the surprise it brings to anyone foolish enough to look down on the compact ride. With the upgraded capability, it’s only natural for Emilia Auto to ensure everything holds up. Thus, The GT Veloce receives a new suspension system, a limited-slip differential, and Brembo brakes for good measure.

There’s also 19-inch custom wheels, vintage Recaro seats, a new steering wheel, and a sleek bodykit. The GT Veloce flaunts a sophisticated coat of crimson and Emilia Auto is only offering 22 of these magnificent machines at $470,000.

Images courtesy of Emilia Auto