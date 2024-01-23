All this talk about climate change has brought about drastic changes across various industries. The majority of these are positive and should significantly reduce mankind’s carbon footprint over time. However, what most of us have probably overlooked are the other creatures who are also affected. Meanwhile, architecture and design firm Mano de Santo came up with the ELVI.

In partnership with Tarkett, the architecture and design studio explored innovative ways to repurpose materials generally destined for landfills after a single use. We’ve seen similar applications across various industries and it’s always amazing to see what brilliant folks can bring to the table. As the images show, the ELVI is a stylish birdhouse.

Our avian friends are crucial to the world’s ecosystem as they’re responsible for a lot of natural processes. Of course, the larger species are out of the question given they tend to steer clear of humans, but the smaller ones have adapted to urban environments. Birdhouses benefit those who prefer to build nests inside cavities.

The ELVI is presented as a tile of linoleum with pre-cut parts akin to what you find on some wooden scale models. It’s easy to assemble without the need for any adhesive as everything snugly fits into designated cutouts. Once completed, it forms an octagonal shelter with a perch in front of the entrance hole.

It can withstand exposure to the elements and can be mounted anywhere, preferably away from high-traffic areas. With guidance from the French design team, they settled on a versatile material that can technically be recycled after disposal. Ingredients used to fabricate it include wood, cork flour, linseed oil, jute, and pine rosin.

“Linoleum is one of the most sustainable flooring solutions on the market, prized for its comfort and durability. It is an inherently resilient material that has proven to be very resistant and adapted for use in schools, hospitals, public institutions and companies,” writes Mano de Santo about the ELVI.

Images courtesy of Mano de Santo/Tarkett