For years now, DJI has been synonymous with high-quality imaging equipment and drones. In fact, its rivals cannot come close to the sales numbers their products generate annually. Much like any successful company, they regularly introduce new models geared for various segments. For 2023, we’re getting a refresh of their compact quadcopter aptly called the Mini 2 SE.

Newbies should take note that bigger is not always better when it comes to drones. If this is your first time flying one, starting with something smaller is a solid plan. Despite its size, DJI’s latest addition to the fleet is user-friendly and packs a bunch of cool features. Once you get the hang of the controls and nuances, that’s the time to scale up.

Nevertheless, in the right hands, the Mini 2 SE can capture videos and photos that would easily rival that of other entry-level drones. With the arms folded, it measures 138 mm × 81 mm × 58 mm and 245 mm × 289 mm × 56 mm when everything is fully deployed. The unit tips the scales at only 246 grams including the Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and micoSD card.

Take it with you when you travel and record memories from breathtaking angles. DJI also integrates various Intelligent modes so you can frame the perfect shot without fail each time. With the help of LightCut, users can allow the app to automatically edit their Mini 2 SE’s aerial footage.

The 3-axis gimbal employs cutting-edge mechanical stabilization for virtually shake-free performance. DJI outfits the Mini 2 SE with a 12-megapixel 1/2.3” CMOS sensor which supports up to 2.7K videos. Its array of sensors allows the drone to hover in place even in 23 mph winds. A full charge delivers up to 31 minutes of flight time.

Images courtesy of DJI