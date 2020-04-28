If you’re looking for something cool and unique in a piece of fire starter such as a lighter, then get your hands on the DISSIM Inverted Lighter. This is no ordinary lighter as it features a unique design that serves a good purpose no matter the occasion.

This lighter stays true to its name. It’s an inverted lighter designed for both upright and inverted use. It features a circle grip that lets you easily rotate the lighter in any position. The ergonomic grip gives you flexibility and full control of where you want the flame to land.

Moreover, the DISSIM Inverted Lighter features an angled flame port to adapt to the positions. You don’t have to angle your wrist or hand to properly direct the flame. This ingenious addition to a lighter also ensures the flame is away from your finger so you do not get accidental burns.

This portable device also has a flame adjustment fob which is usually missing in standard lighters. It is also refillable which means it is reusable. It runs on a pressurized refillable butane tank with a capacity of 2 grams.

As with other disposable lighters, the DISSIM Inverted Lighter boasts a design of extreme portability. Its robust appearance defies its weight which is only at 3 ounces. It is also pocket-friendly as should lighters be at a measurement of 3.5″ l x 1.8″ w. The manufacturer vouches by the durability of their product. But the lighter has a lifetime warranty so you can easily have it replaced in case of irreparable damage.

Images courtesy of DISSIM