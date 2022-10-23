A hat always goes a long way in keeping your head protected from the sun and light showers. It also adds a touch of classic style and a handsome factor to any outfit. Depuis Toujours’ Linen & Leather Brim Hat, for one, is a timeless piece with a sleek design that would go well with a preppy look.

This one features a 100% linen crown and an undyed leather brim that ages gracefully. It develops its own patina over time so each hat is unique to each owner. To complement the brim, the adjustable strap at the back is also made from leather. Meanwhile, a brass buckle closure with a grommet tuck adds a ruggedly vintage touch to the strap or to the design as a whole.

Other features of Depuis Toujours’ Linen & Leather Brim Hat include a made-in-NYC loop label at the back. Then there’s the branded sweatband label and the trademark Depuis Toujours embroidery on the front. This is a one-size-fits-all type of hat and the adjustable strap lets you dial in on the secure and comfortable fit. It’s advisable to slightly curve the brim for the best fit.

Depuis Toujours’ Linen & Leather Brim Hat is more like a baseball cap than a dad cap because of its mid-rise profile. It measures 5″ high measured from the bottom of the cap to the top of the button and has a max circumference of 25″ measured from the inside. Fans of Kim Tae-Hyung or popularly known as V of the South Korean boy group BTS may be familiar with this cap as he wore it during the group’s Artist Made Collection fashion show on Weverse earlier this January and the hat immediately went out of stock.

Images courtesy of Depuis Toujours