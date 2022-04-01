The last timepiece we featured from De Bethune was the double-sided DB Kind Of Two Tourbillon. It’s been a while since we heard of anything thrilling from the watchmaker, but that changes now. The timing of its most recent unveiling is perfect given the 2022 Formula 1 season is already underway. To honor the pinnacle of motorsport, we have the DB28GS JPS.

From the two-tone black/gold colorway of the watch, F1 enthusiasts recognize it as a tribute to the Lotus John Player Special race cars back in the 1970s. The blackout theme looks even more striking with the golden elements that adorn its construction. It features a black zirconium caseband with a black DLC stainless-steel bezel and caseback.

If you’re looking for the crown, it’s in gold and at 12 o’clock. The De Bethune DB28GS JPS uses floating lugs that are crafted out of grade 5 titanium that holds either a black rubber strap or black canvas/leather strap. The closure system is a folding clasp in grade 5 titanium.

A sapphire crystal covers the bottom as well as the top of the DB28GS JPS’ unidirectional rotating bezel. The chapter ring sports engraved indices and Arabic numeral markers. Meanwhile, indices for the bezel insert appear to be printed on the underside of the lens. Its black grade 5 titanium skeleton dial mixes brushed surfaces and snailed sections with gold trims.

The minute, seconds, and skeleton hour hands are grade 5 titanium. Although not immediately noticeable, a power reserve indicator sits between 9 and 10 o’clock. The DB28GS JPS runs on an in-house DB2080 caliber with 400 parts. Its intricate manual movement will last up to five days when fully wound. Furthermore, it uses a mechanical lighting system instead of lume.

Images courtesy of De Bethune