Battery-electric technology is gradually trickling down to the motorcycle industry. Much like the automotive scene, startups are cropping up and challenging the more established players. As the demand for green mobility grows, Chinese group Davinci Motor officially debuts the DC100. By the looks of it, it will compete in the high-performance superbike category.

According to the press materials from Davinci Motor, what they have is “a futuristic café racer designed to fully experience the joy of riding.” It seems they want riders to enjoy the surge of adrenaline as well. The aluminum alloy frame holds all of its crucial components together which are then covered by composite panels.

Powering its electric motor is a 17.7 kWh battery with level three DC fast charging for a full top-up in 30 minutes. WLTP tests show a range of around 222 miles. The DC100’s emission-free powertrain produces 135 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph is about three seconds while top speed is approximately 124 mph.

The front forks tout Bitubo RCH02 suspension units, while the single-sided swingarm comes with a Bitubo XZE21V. Brembo brakes supply reliable stopping power when you need it. Its two wheels are shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. ABS, CBS, and TCS are likewise on board. The DC100 supports three riding modes: Relax, Sport, and Race.

Davinci Motor is equipping the DC100 with an array of sensors to facilitate a smooth and versatile ride. You get Ride Assist, Hill-Start Assist Control, Hill Descent Control, and Reverse Assist. There are other features to follow with future updates such as self-balancing, self-riding follow mode, and more. Pricing for the electric motorcycle is yet to be announced, but reservations are now open.

Images courtesy of Davinci Motor