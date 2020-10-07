Whether you want to get out on the road, take the trails, commute to work, or enjoy time pedalling with your friends and family, there is a bike-riding option out there for you. The technology and materials have been greatly improving in recent years with a range of new types available to suit different styles and requirements. From mountain bikes to road bikes to hybrids and more, there is a range of bike riding options available to novices and veterans alike.

Walking into a shop or searching online, it is easy to become overwhelmed with the number of options in front of you. However, by taking the time to consider a few key aspects of your riding, you will be able to choose the right bike for your needs. Before you start shopping, be sure to set a budget for your new bicycle. These can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars so it’s wise to have a figure in mind before you start shopping to ensure you don’t overspend.

Continue reading for a quick guide to the different bike riding options available so you can choose the right one.

Consider Where You Will Ride

The type you choose will largely be impacted by where you will be riding. For example, if you will mostly be riding in the hills on off-road trails, then a mountain bike will be the best fit for you. On the other hand, if you will primarily be cycling on roads, then you will need a good quality road bike. For those that are commuting locally, a town bike might be the perfect solution. Be sure to consider where you will be riding, and how often you will be riding, to ensure that you choose the most appropriate one for your needs.

Important Bike Parts

Bikes are made up of a number of different components, and while you don’t need to be an expert, it can be useful to understand the primary parts of the machine when you are shopping for a new bicycle.

The frame is the heart of your bike and will be available in different materials and sizes to suit different rider heights. The wheels and suspension system will dictate how smooth and comfortable your ride is and the drivetrain will determine how many gears you have. Typically, most bikes will have either disc brakes, rim brakes or coaster hub brakes so be sure to consider which are most suitable for your riding style. Finally, contact points such as the saddle, handlebar and pedals need your careful consideration to ensure you can operate it with ease.

Keep Your Budget In Mind

For a new, quality bike, you will be looking at a minimum budget of around $300 to $400. While you can often get cheaper options than this, they usually come with substandard parts and will cause you more problems down the line. Investing a little more in your bike will not only ensure a bike with a durable construction but it will also allow you to have more options in which bike you choose.

Choose The Right Bike For Your Needs

When you’re looking for the right bike, you need to consider your riding style, where you will be riding and the construction. Taking the time to understand these key components of your riding will allow you to have more fun when you’re in the saddle. With the right bike for your needs, you will be able to enjoy your rides more and get in more time on the trails or on the road with your friends and family going forward.