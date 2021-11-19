The Christmas season is upon us and this means it’s time to stock up the bar with your favorite spirits. When it comes to wine, it can be tricky to keep them tasting fresh for longer. It can quickly taste flat once you pop the top. Sparkling wine, especially, can easily lose its crisp flavor. Thankfully, modern technology has paved the invention of practical and efficient means to keep them flavorful for weeks just like the Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System.

Preserve the taste of Champagne and other sparkling drinks with this ingenious tech that preserves the bubbles for up to four weeks. This way you can still enjoy the effervescent taste and consume the bottle until the last drop. There are two elements that make this happen. There’s the Sparkling Stopper which acts as a lid with a locking handle on the opened bottle and the Coravin Pure Sparkling CO2 Capsule which preserves the bubbles.

The Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System uses pure capsule-stored CO2 to create pressure on the remaining liquid allowing it to retain the flavor. Each capsule preserves up to seven standard 750ml bottles of wine. Moreover, the patent-pending Sparkling Stopper is versatile. It is adjustable so it can fit and lock securely to any standard or magnum-sized bottle.

So how will you know if your bottle of Champagne or other sparkling wine for that matter is preserved? Coravin makes it easy to determine the presence of oxygen using color indicators.

The Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System has a Pressure Indicator that glows green when a Coravin Pure Sparkling CO2 Capsule is installed. A Charger placed on top of the stopper glows red to show that the Pressure Indicator is ready to charge. When the color glows green, then it means there is oxygen in the bottle and is ready for storage.

Images courtesy of Coravin