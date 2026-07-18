Cookology calls its Soup & Smoothie Maker its most versatile kitchen appliance to date. It’s a multifunctional unit that makes meal prep effortless and efficient. It comes with six automatic preset programmes, which, as its name entails, include soup and smoothie making.

This machine delivers practical, reliable functionality to the kitchen with a design built around everyday performance and usability. It features a user-friendly touch interface that helps you serve fresh homemade meals quickly. It makes smooth soup in as fast as 26 minutes or chunky soup in 30 minutes.

Moreover, it makes smoothies in just three minutes, blends ingredients in approximately 2 minutes, and makes compotes. It also has a Keep Warm function, which lets you heat and blend ingredients without using multiple pots or standing over the hob.

Alongside its pre-set functions, Cookology’s Soup & Smoothie Maker also features a Pause and Time-Memory function, which lets you easily add ingredients mid-cycle. This is helpful in case you forget to add an ingredient, or when following a recipe “To a T.” This way, you can still adjust the taste by adding seasoning, herbs, toppings, or other needed ingredients without interrupting the cooking cycle.

In terms of safety and maintenance, it comes with an anti-overflow sensor and a lid safety cut-off. It has wipe-clean parts for easy, stress-free maintenance. Cookology’s Soup & Smoothie Maker offers a generous 1.6L capacity, which is enough to serve a family or for batch cooking. It’s also compact enough to leave on your kitchen countertop without occupying too much space or store in cabinets at 9.25″ W (with the spout and handle) x 6.26″ D x 12.52″ H.

Images courtesy of Cookology