As far as we can remember, humanity has always been fascinated with the unknown. For centuries, we have gazed upon the sky to marvel at the expanse of the cosmos. Eventually, voyages across the vast waters of our world sparked the spirit of adventure. CIGA design pays tribute to the Earth’s second-largest ocean and developed a beautiful timepiece it christens the Blue Planet II · Atlantic.

These days, haute horlogerie is no longer exclusive to the Swiss watchmaking industry. Although relatively new in the scene, brands like CIGA design are here to disrupt the status quo. Expert craftsmanship, precision timekeeping, and elegant aesthetics define every reference that hits the market. Thus, this latest entry is nothing short of spectacular.

In fact, the official slogan reads: “The Atlantic Lives Within, Driving Forward the Spirit of Discovery and Connection.” We previously got our hands on the X Gorilla model and were impressed by its avant-garde appeal. This time around, the Blue Planet II · Atlantic highlights the beauty of minimalism in a remarkably captivating profile.

A Story of Discovery, Connection, and Freedom Discovery: The Atlantic inspired explorers to venture into the unknown, shaping the Age of Discovery and transforming human understanding.

Connection: For centuries, the Atlantic has been a bridge between continents, uniting cultures and shaping global trade and identity.

Freedom: The Atlantic represents a journey of liberation—where new beginnings are forged, and the spirit of resilience and hope endures. The Blue Planet II · Atlantic is a living emblem of discovery, connection, and freedom—a tribute to the Atlantic's legacy and a call to embark on your own journey of courage and ambition.

Modest Yet Sophisticated: A Distinctive Blueprint

Most people assume that in order to establish a bold statement, a watch needs to be as flashy as possible. Although many would agree with the concept, CIGA design chooses another route. At a glance, the Blue Planet II · Atlantic sports a sleek silhouette. It’s all thanks to the round 46 mm x 17.05 mm case in 316L stainless steel or recycled titanium. Furthermore, the robust construction is water-resistant up to 3 ATM.

Its metal enclosure immediately dazzles courtesy of the polished finish. As we hinted at before, the intentional simplicity of it all shines as the case middle only holds a 6.0 mm CNC grooved crown at 3 o’clock. Flip it over, and what greets us is an exhibition case back — alongside a view of the in-house movement’s rotor finished with a brushed sunray pattern.

Speaking of which, at its heart is a “self-developed automatic Caliber CD-04-E featuring CIGA design’s Asynchronous-follow Technology, operating at 21,600 vph with a 40-hour power reserve and an accuracy of -15/+30 seconds per day.” What follows is the main attraction in all of this. Underneath a double-dome sapphire crystal is a CNC-engraved dial of four continents surrounding the Atlantic Ocean.

Namely, these are North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The level of detail even goes as far as to show the topographical features of each landmass. Likewise, a compass is the final decorative element on the Blue Planet II · Atlantic that contrasts with the otherwise completely blue surface. Arabic numerals and the rest of the relevant indices are arranged across two concentric black rings. It ships with a blue Fluororubber strap.

Award-Winning Excellence

Meanwhile, on the sapphire crystal window is a print that reads “GHPG Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2021 Challenge Watch Prize.” This in itself already speaks volumes about what the Blue Planet II · Atlantic brings to the table. Given the number of reputable watchmakers CIGA design was up against, this is an outstanding achievement.

Telling The Time On the Blue Planet II · Atlantic

Instead of the traditional method of timekeeping, CIGA design is introducing a unique but intuitive system. The compass functions as the primary indicator. Every Blue Planet II · Atlantic designates the stationary outermost ring for the hours, while the dynamic inner ring becomes the minute track.

With this in mind, the pointer clearly shows everything you need to know. According to press materials, “with every 30° movement of the hour gear, the minute dial rotates 390°, creating a unique and intuitive expression of time in harmony with the globe’s rhythm and ocean currents.”

Ordering Your Blue Planet II · Atlantic

CIGA design tells us there is an awesome pre-launch offer for the Blue Planet II · Atlantic. Originally priced at $1,199 for the 316L stainless steel version and $1,399 for the recycled titanium option, those who place their orders between June 10, 2025, and June 25, 2025, will receive a $150 discount. If, for some reason, you missed out, this classy timepiece will also become available on Amazon on the 25th of this month.

