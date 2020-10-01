The Château-Scope provides an unparalleled view of France’s Château de la Mothe Chandeniers castle. It is a modern and elegant treehouse with a unique structure that presents the historic castle as a work of art than a window view.

LMTLS designed the Château-Scope as an entry to the Dartagnans and the Young Architects Competition (YAC). The architectural competition encouraged the young designers to build a unique treehouse structure that incorporates one of France’s historical castles. These include Vibrac, Mothe Chandeniers, or Ebaupinay. LMTLS came out the winner with its fairytale-like rendition of Château de la Mothe Chandeniers.

Design-wise, the treehouse consists of two modules positioned along the circumference of the castle site. This allows the structure to “mirror the relationship between the sun and earth.” It has a slanted roof screen that provides a temporary veil from curious onlookers.

Likewise, the arched openings give viewers an uninterrupted view of the scenery. The castle gives a “snow globe” effect when viewed through the arches. They provide a new perspective of the country’s historical château. It reminds of the childhood awe and fairytale wonder when looking at a castle.

The Château-Scope stands on a set of stilts and located just across the moat from the Château de La Mothe Chandeniers. It has folding glass doors and curtains to maximize space or create a sense of harmony with nature. The ground level can host hammocks or swings. The treehouse appears with the window facing toward the castle, the traditional treehouse, and the abstract screen structure, depending on an interior or exterior vantage point.

Images courtesy of LMTLS