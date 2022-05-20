It’s always great to see architects make clever use of the existing topography and landscape to package their works into something unique. Mexican studio André Restelli showcases how they’ve developed a basement of a modern dwelling into a stunning wine room. Dubbed the Cava House, it stands in the forests of Jalisco, Mexico.

Instead of just excavating materials from the subterranean cave of the home, the team is leaving everything intact. Moreover, the layout of the lower level makes use of the existing natural formations to create a perfect storage area for the owner’s wine collection to age.

This follows the traditional methods of wineries back then, wherein caves and stone quarries from the Roman era were turned into cellars to store the fermented grape juice. The entrance to the Cava House’s underground chamber starts with wooden steps supported by steel cables.

At the first landing, it transitions into stairs carved from the bedrock. Down here, the rocky basement of the Cava House features metal shelves that frame the walls and hold bottles of various vintages. There’s also a gated section that houses other distilled spirits such as whiskey and more.

The wooden ceiling is only interrupted by a black metal beam that runs across. Gloomy it is not, as hanging and recessed lighting illuminates its interiors for a welcoming atmosphere. Moreover, no need to take the wine upstairs as a tasting counter with seats is available as well.

A bar shelf is within reach and fully stocked with various alcoholic beverages for guests to enjoy. The Cava House’s wine cellar might be the star attraction, but the upper level is just as stunning. The double-height volume of its living area even features stone furniture to complement the motif below ground.

Images courtesy of André Restelli/Cesar Belio