To celebrate its 20th anniversary, American urban fashion label Rag & Bone announce a surprise partnership with CASIO. At first, we thought it would be for a limited-edition G-SHOCK, but it seems to be something else. Nonetheless, the A1000 is a classic many would gladly snap up for its nostalgic design.

The product page reads, “In celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Rag & Bone has partnered with Japanese timepiece brand, CASIO for a line that marries innovative watch design with rag & bone’s inimitable brand of downtown cool.” The A1000 is available in two shades which cater to various tastes.

Buyers can pick between the A1000RCB-1 (black) and A1000RCG-8B (gray). Depending on the colorway, each timepiece flaunts other additional cosmetic differences. Still, both come in an octagonal stainless-steel case with ion plating in the tone of your choice.

The case back, on the other hand, is left untreated with vertical brush lines for the finish. The top shows an octagonal fixed bezel that holds a sapphire crystal in place. The CASIO x Rag & Bone A1000 sports an LCD screen in a standard (A1000RCB-1) or negative (A1000RCG-8B) style.

As with the Japanese watchmaker’s digital watches, it features a Super Illuminator LED backlight for low-light visibility. In addition to basic timekeeping, its digital quartz movement supports functions like a stopwatch, alarm, and calendar, among others.

Powering it is a CR1616 battery good for three years. Your CASIO x Rag & Bone A1000 ships with a color-matching stainless-steel bracelet. It uses a one-touch three-fold clasp closure system. It may not be as tough as a G-SHOCK, but its simple vintage look makes it stylish.

