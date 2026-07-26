Due to the latest debacle surrounding Sony’s aggressive push for all-digital content distribution, console gamers are divided. For instance, some of us here are cool with the disc-free direction. On the other hand, the rest would rather have a physical copy for their collection. Given the ongoing controversy, the Adidas Adizero EVO SL “The Grey Console” by CARNIVAL is a cool tribute to a classic.

Retro gaming enthusiasts should recognize what the Gray/Black-Mulit-Color represents. Still, some may argue what its design is all about. Nonetheless, we can bet the consensus agrees it is the Nintendo Super Famicom. It should be obvious that the tonal profile and four hues on the first four pairs of eyestays appear familiar.

North American markets got the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). It includes a gray controller with two shades of purple on the face buttons. As for Japan’s Super Family Computer (Famicom), it was far more vibrant. The Adizero EVO SL “The Grey Console” by CARNIVAL is exclusively an aesthetic modification.

SKU#: KI0025 uses the slogan: “Press Start. Run Forward.” These sneakers perform as intended. The breathable upper ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable. Reliable and superior cushioning comes from the LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam midsole. Elsewhere, a Continental Rubber forefoot outsole ensures each stride has optimal traction and grip.

“Featuring a primary grey palette inspired by retro console hardware and electronics from the early 2000s, the design is highlighted by red, yellow, green, and blue accents—an iconic color language instantly recognizable from classic controller buttons, graphics, and game interfaces,” reads the Adizero EVO SL “The Grey Console” by CARNIVAL product page.

Images courtesy of Adidas/CARNIVAL