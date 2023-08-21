BRABUS just loves to get their hands on vehicles from a particular German marque and give it their signature treatment. For their latest project, however, we have a Mercedes-Maybach S 680 dubbed the 850. It’s a common practice for the aftermarket tuner to affix a number to the name which signifies what clients can expect performance-wise.

We’re certain many might argue as to why someone would even rework a sedan of its stature. Nevertheless, most of the elite prefer to own something that’s more exquisite than the standard trim. It just so happens that BRABUS caters to this market courtesy of the stellar reputation it has cultivated over the years.

Hence, this blackout Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is on a whole different level. Take note that while blackout color schemes are their specialty, clients can opt for personalized configurations for the right price. Although the donor vehicle retains its familiar elements, there are just enough cosmetic adjustments to give onlookers a fresh perspective.

Some of the enhancements the 850 flaunts include a carbon front splitter, a carbon front skirt, carbon rear bumper inserts, and Shadow Chrome hardware, to name a few. It rides a set of Monoblock Z Platinum Edition 10-spoke forged rims. Of course, the BRABUS emblem adorns various parts and sections to denote its exclusive status among other Mercedes-Maybach S 680s.

Inside, the leather upholstery sports a Seashell Diamond quilting, while other surfaces are wrapped in Alcantara. To match the exterior, the 850’s cabin also gets a Shadow Chrome treatment. Furthermore, the BRABUS logo and branding are likewise visible within.

In addition to its aesthetic tweaks, the 6.3-liter V12 receives curated upgrades to boost output to a staggering 850 horses and 1,033 lb-ft of twist. According to BRABUS, it can zoom from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and max out at an electronically imposed top speed of 155 mph.

Images courtesy of BRABUS