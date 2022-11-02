When what you need in a leisure watercraft is a modest size but boasts a large multipurpose open transom stern, then Bluegame’s BG54 might be the ideal platform. Although many would call it a day boat at first glance, there’s more than meets the eye here. As such, owners can practically enjoy longer stays out in the water on it.

Since the elements can be fickle, the shipbuilder outfits this 54-footer with a hardtop over its cockpit. Moreover, it’s large enough to cover the lounge which doubles as a dinette, which is ideal for al-fresco snacks, meals, and drinks. A galley is likewise available for meal preparation and to serve beverages.

A sliding panel on the hardtop allows sunlight to filter through. Stataglass coating provides superior protection against moisture and exposure to damaging UV rays. Meanwhile, the BG54’s wheelhouse sports a reverse windshield on all three sides. This setup ensures exceptional visibility even in nasty weather.

A side ladder leads to a makeshift sun deck with two sun pads. Moreover, the foredeck area also features sun pads and additional seating. With a beam 15 feet wide, there’s plenty of room for up to 14 passengers. Everyone aboard the BG54 gets to enjoy 360-degree views with comfortable seating to encourage relaxation.

With a huge aft space, the BG54 can haul water toys, scuba gear, smaller tenders, and more. It can also function as a swim platform. Clients can have Bluegame configure their vessel’s lower deck to hold two or three cabins. Twin Volvo Penta IPS 800 D11 engines are standard with an option for Penta IPS 950 D11 units instead. It can cruise up to speeds of 35 knots.

Images courtesy of Bluegame